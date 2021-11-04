Jail time sought for Illinois man who participated in U.S. Capitol attack

Federal prosecutors are asking that an Inverness tech executive who participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol receive 45 days in jail even as the man’s lawyer argues his “public and professional demise” has already served as a tough penalty.

Bradley Rukstales, 53, pleaded guilty in August to willfully and knowingly parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

His sentencing hearing is set for next week. On Tuesday, prosecutors filed a memo with the court seeking jail time for Rukstales’ part in the mayhem.

“(His) conduct on January 6, like the conduct of scores of other defendants, took place in the context of a large and violent riot that relied on numbers to overwhelm law enforcement, breach the Capitol, and disrupt the proceedings,” they said. “But for his actions alongside so many others, the riot likely would have failed.”

Prosecutors said security cameras captured Rukstales as he trailed Capitol police officers retreating down a stairway from rioters who had breached a room known as the Crypt.

They said Rukstales, a Trump campaign contributor who wore a red ball cap in the still images included in the memo, picked up a chair strewn at the base of the stairs and hurled it in the direction of the officers, though they were far enough away to be in no danger of being struck.

He then gathered with other rioters near a line of police, who ordered the intruders to leave the building, prosecutors said. When they didn’t, a scuffle broke out and Rukstales was taken down; after failing to stand up, he was dragged behind a clump of police and arrested, according to the memo.

Following his arrest, Rukstales lost his job as president and CEO of the Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia. He issued a public statement decrying the violence and apologizing for what he called “the single worst personal decision of my life.”

His attorney, David Benowitz, who filed his own memo seeking leniency, portrayed Rukstales as a devout Christian and a charitable family man who went to Washington, D.C. “to attend a political rally at the Ellipse, not to march on the Capitol or jumpstart a ‘revolution.’”

Benowitz said Rukstales followed a crowd into the Capitol through an open door and did not act in a violent or aggressive manner, characterizing the chair heave this way: “Chairs were being thrown down the stairs by others, and as Mr. Rukstales reached the bottom of the stairs, he picked up a chair that was in front of him and tossed it to the side as he walked forward.”

Prosecutors had a different take.

”His hurling of the chair was a belligerent action,” they said. “It was not tossed in a manner as if to get it out of the way or because he was concerned for the safety of others.”

But Benowitz said Rukstales’ conduct was similar to another defendant who received probation instead of incarceration, and suggested that would be a sufficient punishment for a man who has already lost his post at the company he founded and been the subject of media coverage.

“Further, Mr. Rukstales will be discussed in various conversations and settings among family and friends and within certain professional environments for years to come, a shameful reality from which he simply cannot escape,” Benowitz said. “In short, Mr. Rukstales’ public and professional demise sends a strong message to anyone who might attempt such conduct in the future.”

Rukstales is among more than a dozen Illinoisans to be charged in the Capitol breach, and was the first to be convicted.

Others facing prosecution include John Schubert, 71, and his wife, Amy, 61, of Crest Hill, charged in July with unlawful entry of a government building and disorderly conduct. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Also charged in July was Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, who was accused of assaulting members of the media and tripping a police officer who was running from bear spray during the Capitol unrest.

Chicago police Officer Karol Chwiesiuk was accused of breaching the building with the mob and entering the office of U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. Another man, Christian Kulas, 24, of Kenilworth, was arrested on charges alleging he posted video of himself on Instagram storming the Capitol building during the siege while wearing a designer coat and pro-Trump hat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0