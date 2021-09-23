Jackson heads home after recovering from COVID-19

After almost a month at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. left for home Wednesday morning.

To which his daughter Santita Jackson said, “Praise be to God.”

Jackson, 79, was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Aug. 21 with COVID-19 along with his wife Jacqueline, 77. She was moved to the intensive care unit on Aug. 27, and out by Aug. 31.

Jackson was moved to AbilityLab on Aug. 27 for intensive occupational and physical therapy following his Northwestern stay. Jackson joins his wife at home — she was released Sept. 3. News of the couple’s progress was delivered in daily statements from son Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children.

According to his physician at AbilityLab, Dr. Leslie Rydberg, Jackson did not require oxygen or a breathing tube during his stay. But the civil rights leader does have Parkinson’s disease, which can be affected by a COVID infection.

“What we found is people with neurological condition such as Parkinson’s — even a milder course of COVID — can lead to greater changes in function,” she said. “He came in with us and was having a hard time getting out of bed standing and walking and with our intensive rehab program, he made phenomenal progress and was able to walk out of the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab today.”

Balance and standing were concerns for Jackson during his recuperation, but he has since improved after his three hours of therapy, five to seven days a week, split across occupational, speech and physical therapies. Now he’s transitioning to an intensive outpatient regimen where he will continue with those three hours of therapy over three days a week, said his physical therapist, Talia Shapiro. “When he arrived, he needed a lot of assistance, probably more than 50% with every task.

“He left with needing probably less than 25% of assistance, so he could move very well,” she said.

“We had this date on our calendar several weeks ago and Rev. Jackson has absolutely been focused on that date. ... The last few days he’s really started to look at what’s next. I’m going to be released, I need to get back to doing my work, giving back to the community, so it’s been fun watching that transition as he’s kind of gone back to himself,” said Rydberg.

Shapiro agreed.

“During our sessions he would bring up any current event that was going on,” she said. “We’d take a break and I could see him thinking: What’s going on in Haiti? What’s going on with this? He knows everything that is going on around him and I don’t think this will slow him down at all.”

Jackson was vaccinated against COVID. He received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible.

