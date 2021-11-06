It's almost time to 'fall back' as daylight saving time is set to end Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — Time is fleeting. So is daylight saving time.

The annual tradition of "falling back" an hour returns Sunday as daylight saving time is ending for the year. It begins every year on the second Sunday of March in order to align typical working hours with the time the sun is shining and ends every year on the first Sunday of November.

So, beginning Sunday, Central Standard Time will be adjusted to its true intended time at 2 a.m., at which point it'll become 1 a.m., meaning Sunday will be 25 hours long, kind of. The adjustment complicates recordkeeping and work and sleep schedules.

State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, was among a group of several state lawmakers introducing bills or resolutions to keep Illinois permanently on standard time or daylight saving time during the Illinois General Assembly in the spring. Those efforts didn't go anywhere, but Butler said at the time he's hopeful the state will take some action in the future.

If Illinois switched to daylight saving time, the latest sunrise in Springfield during the winter would be 8:16 a.m., but the earliest sunset would be 5:33 p.m., according to timeanddate.com. If there are no other changes outside Illinois, the state would be on Eastern time in the winter instead of central time.

Congress would have to act in order for a state to move to daylight saving time permanently. States can exempt themselves from daylight saving time and choose to only follow standard time without Congressional approval, however.

As he had in years past, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, introduced a bill in the spring that would keep the country permanently on daylight saving time but, like Butler's bill, it didn't go anywhere.

Most countries outside of Europe and North America do not follow the tradition. Arizona and Hawaii also do not practice daylight saving time, though it is followed by the Navajo Nation, which has territory in Arizona.

Past reporting from Ben Szalinski contributed to this story.

