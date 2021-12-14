Inside a COVID vaccine trial for babies, toddlers

CHICAGO — The toddler announced she was “going to be brave” shortly before the needle pierced the fleshy part of her right thigh.

Although her big brown eyes widened a bit at the sight of the syringe, she held onto her mother’s hands and looked away, managing not to cry or whimper the entire time. Afterward, the little girl proudly showed off the cartoon Tweety bird adhesive bandage placed at the injection site.

“You did so good,” her mom said, embracing her daughter’s tiny frame before discussing milkshake flavors, the treat of choice after getting the shot.

Three-year-old Elena Rosales is a volunteer in a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial underway at Lurie Children’s Hospital, which is now studying the immunization in children 6 months to 5 years, the last age group to get cleared for coronavirus vaccine testing.

These are the infants and littlest kids who are still ineligible for vaccination against the virus, which has so far infected more than 7 million children nationwide as of earlier this month, according to the Chicago-based American Academy of Pediatrics.

Medical experts have forecast that COVID-19 vaccines could be authorized for children under age 5 sometime in early 2022, as trials like the one at Lurie continue to compile safety and efficacy data on this youngest age range.

While the Pfizer shot was cleared for children aged 5 to 11 in November, many parents of younger kids and babies are still anxiously awaiting vaccine authorization for their little ones as COVID-19 cases surge across much of the country, including Illinois.

“It’s agonizing to wait for this,” said Elena’s mother, Mariaelena Lozano, who lives in Chicago’s Clearing neighborhood.

Lozano said part of her motivation for enrolling Elena in the Moderna trial was the hope that her daughter would get vaccinated sooner. Three of every four participants in the study are given the Moderna vaccine, while one-quarter of volunteers get a placebo. The study is blinded, meaning participants and their parents don’t know whether they’ve been given the immunization or not.

Even if Elena is getting a placebo, her mom says their participation in the study — which includes multiple follow-up appointments, blood draws, periodic COVID-19 tests and surveys — will still be worth it.

“The sooner we get the trials underway, the sooner we can get vaccine to everyone,” said Lozano. “Even if she doesn’t get the vaccine, it will help all of the littles get their shots. And I’m OK with that. It’s in the works.”

Elena received her second shot at Lurie Dec. 7 and will be monitored for any side effects or reactions as well as her overall health during the trial.

The same day she got her second dose, the first case of the new omicron variant of the virus was reported in Chicago, raising local concerns about the infectiousness of the still-mysterious mutation and underscoring the need to vaccinate as much of the population as possible.

Roughly 120 Chicago-area kids and infants are participating in this part of the Moderna study at Lurie. About half of them are under 2 and the other half are 3 to 5.

The volunteers get two shots of either a low dose of the Moderna vaccine or a placebo, four weeks apart. Lurie is giving the shots to babies and little kids in their thighs because they don’t have as much tissue in their upper arms as older children and adults.

Another 60 children 6 to 11 are also volunteering in an earlier part of the study at Lurie to evaluate the Moderna vaccine in bigger kids, which is still ongoing.

Lurie began enrolling children in the study in February and is still recruiting participants.

Across the United States and Canada, thousands of children of all ages are taking part in the Moderna trial at roughly 100 pediatric sites.

Although Moderna has submitted data indicating a smaller dose of its vaccine is safe and effective in kids 6 and up, federal regulators have delayed authorizing the shot for children to further study the rare risk of heart inflammation.

The vaccine has been controversial overseas, with health advisers in Germany, France and other European nations recently recommending individuals under 30 get the Pfizer shot instead because younger Pfizer recipients showed slightly lower rates of rare heart inflammation; the health risks of contracting COVID-19 are still much higher compared with the side effects of vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of now, the Moderna shot is only authorized in the U.S. for those 18 and older.

While Lozano knows the immunization is still considered experimental for children, she says she carefully weighed the benefits of taking part in the trial against the potential risks.

“With anything that’s not necessarily proven yet, it makes you a little nervous,” she said. “There was some caution. You never want to risk your kid’s health. At the same time, I felt she was a lot more susceptible to COVID. It became very clear cut in the end.”

Medical experts say safety and patient care are the top priority in any clinical trial, particularly one involving children and infants.

“We are very careful about appropriate testing and appropriate follow-up,” said Dr. Bill Muller, professor of pediatrics at the Feinberg School of Medicine and an infectious disease specialist at Lurie Children’s Hospital. “Being a part of a trial is very different from being a part of regular clinical care. In one way, it’s a little bit more experimental. In another way, we’re paying a lot more attention. So that might make people feel a little more reassured.”

‘A terrifying time’

The mom has worried about everyone in her family catching COVID-19 throughout the pandemic.

But Lozano has been particularly concerned for Elena, her middle child and the only member of the household who might have no immunity to the virus from either previous infection or vaccination.

Lozano and her partner caught COVID-19 in early August. Both were fully vaccinated and had mild cases, but Lozano at the time was pregnant with their third child and fearful for her unborn baby.

The nation was just starting to learn more about breakthrough cases, and the mother and father were both puzzled that they got sick even after getting their shots.

Their 9-year-old son, Eric, became symptomatic and also tested positive for COVID-19. The only one who had no symptoms was Elena, and she was never tested.

“Across the board, it was just a terrifying time,” Lozano said.

Since then, Lozano got her booster shot while still pregnant in part to pass on antibodies to her son Ezequiel, who was born a month early in late November and went home recently after a brief stint in the NICU.

Numerous studies have found that pregnant women who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines passed along high levels of antibodies to their unborn babies.

“So the baby would hopefully have some protection there,” she said.

Then Eric got vaccinated last month, once the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for his age group. His second dose was scheduled for the day Lozano was discharged from the hospital after giving birth. She recalled the family picked her up and then they all drove straight to the vaccine appointment together.

“I just needed to see it,” she said. “I felt a sense of relief in that moment.”

The Latino family was also concerned that the virus was hitting their race alarmingly hard: Latino patients have been 2.5 times as likely to be hospitalized and 2.1 times as likely to die of COVID-19 compared with white patients, according to the CDC.

By November, the only one in their household left with no known protection against the virus was Elena.

“I couldn’t sleep sometimes thinking about her,” Lozano said.

When Lurie officials reached out last month to say Elena was accepted in the trial, “it felt almost like divine intervention,” she recalled.

While COVID-19 rates among young children are lower than adults — and cases are generally less severe — millions of children have contracted the virus and hundreds have died as of earlier this month, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The youngest children also have fewer protections against the virus, as the CDC has advised that children under 2 years old shouldn’t wear masks.

“It is true that babies and children are less likely to have severe disease from COVID,” Muller said, though he noted that many children have been hospitalized for the virus. “One day in a hospital is a pretty bad thing for a kid. ... We talk about death as being uncommon, which is fortunate. But even serious illness is a pretty significant thing for a child.”

He added that mild or asymptomatic illness in children can also be hard on families. Testing positive might mean missing school, multiple siblings quarantined at a time or child care problems, which can strain families financially.

“These kids often have grandparents they want to visit and may have immunocompromised members in their family,” he said. “We know that kids can transmit to other family members. So that’s another reason, to try to protect the people around them.”

Unblinding

If a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children under 5 before the trial is complete, Elena and other volunteers will have the opportunity to get vaccinated if they received a placebo during the trial.

This was the case for older kids participating in the Moderna study, after the Pfizer vaccine was cleared for kids 5 to 11 last month. Volunteers were then “unblinded,” meaning the children and families learned whether they received the Moderna vaccine or a placebo.

Placebo recipients were offered either the authorized Pfizer shot or the Moderna vaccine, which is still not authorized.

Muller said every family whose children received the placebo decided to get the Moderna vaccine, to help continue collecting data for the study. All the older kids are still being monitored periodically as the trial continues.

“We left it up to the families,” Muller said. “We talked through the different options. I think most of the families who decided to be in the study in the first place were motivated not just to get the vaccine but also to contribute to having the vaccine available for other kids.”

The Chicago Tribune in September reported on four older children in two families who began volunteering in the Moderna trial over the summer.

Last month, all four kids were unblinded and learned they had received the immunization during the trial.

“My kids were both given the vaccine — not the placebo — and we were so grateful! " said Shannon Lightner-Gometz of the Bronzeville neighborhood, whose two children are enrolled in the study. “I actually got teary when I found out.”

She said taking part in the trial has been an “amazing experience” for her daughter Juliana, 11, and son Gabriel, 8. They were also relieved they won’t have to get two more shots to get vaccinated, which would have been the case if they had received a placebo, she said.

“Both kids were also excited, especially as it meant that they no longer had to get tested at school, and they did not have to go ahead and have two more injections,” she said.

Tzeittle Gonzalez of Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood said she and her two daughters were “very excited, happy and relieved” to find out they’d received the vaccine in the study.

Six-year-old Eden experienced some side effects — vomiting, fever and fatigue — following the shot, so Gonzalez had suspected her injections were vaccine.

“She stayed home from school for a couple of days,” the mom recalled. “Her side effects were manageable with Tylenol and there was no cause for alarm.”

Nine-year-old Gia didn’t have any symptoms, so the mom was surprised her older daughter had also been vaccinated.

“I feel fortunate that the girls received the vaccine during the trial but if they hadn’t, I would’ve absolutely made an appointment as soon as one was available,” she said.

She added that she has “no reservations” about her decision to enroll the girls in the vaccine trial, and would do so over again, given the chance.

“The girls were aware of the process from the beginning, they knew why they were participating and were comfortable with the process,” she said. “As a society, we have used vaccines for a very long time. The difference with this particular one (is) that it’s been politicized.”

