Infrastructure deal includes $17 billion for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — The $1 trillion infrastructure deal signed into law by President Joe Biden on Monday is expected to provide $17 billion to Illinois over five years.

The estimate is from the American Council of Engineering Companies of Illinois, which said "bipartisan support for this legislation along with the leadership demonstrated by President Biden’s administration for championing these critical improvements to our state and nation’s physical infrastructure."

The outlay includes money for roads, bridges, ports and more.

"Illinois’ engineers are ready to get to work to make these historic investments a reality for our state," the statement said.

The signing Monday at the White House was attended by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and other Illinois officials.

“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will rebuild America’s roads and bridges and make investments to improve transit and rail. It will also provide clean drinking water to households in need, help Americans connect to high-speed broadband, and start addressing the challenges of the climate crisis. I was proud to help pass this historic achievement to move our economy forward, create jobs in Illinois, and fortify the infrastructure of this great nation for years to come," Durbin said.

Said Senate President Don Harmon: “I look forward to the transformative projects Illinois will be able to begin as a result of this legislation. Every region of Illinois will benefit. We have the opportunity to modernize our infrastructure, create good-paying jobs, improve public transportation, increase access to broadband Internet and further our commitment to green energy.”

