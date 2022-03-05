Inflation frustration: Higher prices for basic goods affecting shoppers' bottom lines

EFFINGHAM — One look along the aisles of Martin's IGA in Effingham show a familiar sight: row upon row of food, from fresh fruits and vegetables to snacks and drinks to frozen treats and pastries.

What hasn't been familiar, at least from the standpoint of the average shopper, has been the price of some of these items, an aftershock from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inflation has boosted the price of many essential items. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of beef has increased by 16% over the course of the past year, with prices for things like bread (5.9%), eggs (13.1%) and milk (6.8%) also seeing spikes. Outside of the food realm, gas prices have increased 40% in the last year, with socio-political issues likely to keep them going higher. Prices for clothing have gone up by 5.3%; prices for new cars have gone up by 12.2%; and rentals have increased by 29.3%.

The downstream impact has affected those who shop regularly at IGA. Rose Westendorf, a farmer from Dieterich, said she noticed that cheese — which you could get two packages for $4 six months ago — has gone up at least $1 since then. Other items — including a package of diet soda that she bought — also went up, but there were a few items that hadn't really changed overall.

"Potatoes are about the same," Westendorf said. "The cream cheese from Prairie Farms is about the same. (Milk) is still about the same (but) it's on sale this week, so that's a good thing."

However, every dollar counts when it comes to making sure that she can get what she needs without spending too much. With higher prices come fewer items in her shopping cart during each trip.

"I'm just getting what I need," Westendorf said.

Brianna Heuerman, another IGA shopper, noted the cost of some things that she bought had increased in recent weeks, but she hasn't necessarily kept track of it to a major extent.

"I've noticed some grocery items have inflated," Heuerman said. "These (items) I don't buy all of the time, so I couldn't say yes or no."

As prices continue to go up without any help on the horizon, just getting to the grocery store on a regular basis can be an issue. Westendorf said that she is having to make fewer trips to IGA in recent weeks, in large part because of the continued increase in gas prices.

"Fuel prices have been outrageous," Westendorf said. "We're going to try to make fewer trips to town because gas is so high."

