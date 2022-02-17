Inauguration set for Western Illinois University president

MACOMB — Western Illinois University will inaugurate Guiyou Huang as its 12th president on March 31.

The inauguration will be at 2:30 p.m. in Western Hall on the Macomb campus and also will be live-streamed on the university's YouTube channel. A "Purple and Gold" dessert reception will be follow in in the east end of Western Hall.

Face coverings are required for the event, and social distancing measures will be in place. Those who plan to attend in person should register in advance at wiu.edu/inauguration because capacity limits will be in place. They also are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending.

Huang began his term as WIU's president on Jan. 1, 2021, but his inauguration was delayed by the pandemic.

Huang earned his doctorate in English from Texas A&M University at College Station; completed graduate studies in English at Beijing University and earned his bachelor's degree from Qufu Normal University. Huang also is a 2012 graduate of the Harvard Institute for Educational Management, among other Harvard institutes.

Before joining Western, Huang served as president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. Previously, he was chancellor of Louisiana State University of Alexandria. He also held a variety of administrative and academic positions at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont; St. Thomas University in Miami, Florida; Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan; Kutztown University of Pennsylvania; Lehigh University of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Texas A&M University at College Station; Beijing University; and Qufu Normal University in Shandong, China.

