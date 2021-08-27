In rural Rock Island County, few show interest in Pritzker's mask mandate, others fear 'things getting even worse'

Debbie Rooth spent Thursday morning at an appointment, checked in with her job at Genesis Health System and by noon was on her way home.

Rooth, 60, who lives just north of Joy in Illinois, made one quick stop. She parked outside Andalusia's Casey's at 12:05 p.m. to pick up a 20-ounce bottle of Diet Mountain Dew and a pint-sized container of red grapes.

Rooth's errand provided the only telltale sign of the threat posed by a COVID-19 pandemic still spreading throughout the greater Quad-Cities and most of the United States.

On the way into the store, she donned a mask — something not done by the other 23 customers who stopped in the previous 35 minutes. Though Rooth wasn't the only customer who chose the unfashionable accessory while shopping at Casey's between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, only four of the 38 customers who walked in and out of the convenience store during that hour wore masks.

"Everyone is supposed to wear masks indoors now, right?" Rooth asked. "I mean, I think (Illinois) Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker was supposed to start the mask mandate again to try and stop things from getting even worse."

Rooth was correct. The minority of masked faces during a portion of Thursday's lunch rush at the Casey's in rural Rock Island County came at the same time the governor rolled out new COVID-19 mandates that require all persons indoors to be masked.

Pritzker's decision on masking comes a few weeks after health officials in Illinois required all kindergarten through Grade 12 students wear masks while in school, as well as everyone-mask-indoors recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rock Island County Health Department.

Watch Now: RICO Health Department administrator Nina Ludwig on third vaxx doses

"I don't think anyone should be surprised by Pritzker's decision," Rooth said. "And I will never understand why people are against masking. This is something you can do to protect other people. I'm vaccinated, but you never know. I could be carrying the virus and not have symptoms. So I throw on a mask. It's not a big deal.

"Masking is about doing the right thing. I hope people can see that. And I wish they could see it about vaccines, too."

A large number of people face mandatory vaccination after Pritzker also issued a sweeping vaccination mandate Thursday that includes health care workers, nursing home employees, kindergarten-through-Grade-12 teachers and staff, as well as higher education personnel and students.

But the governor's new mandates might fall on plenty of deaf ears in this portion of Illinois marked by bedroom communities that start in the basin of the Mississippi River's Andalusia Slough and are scattered throughout the hills rising to meet the near-flat farmland that hosts enclaves with names like Taylor Ridge, Edgington and Illinois City. Anti-Pritzker signs are not uncommon on sights on the lawns in front of those homes.

Rock Island County also has a test-positivity rate of over 12% and, as of Wednesday, 33 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

The reemergence of the pandemic is taking its toll in another way.

"I tired of this so-called pandemic and there's no way I want to follow any mask mandate," a man quietly said after he bought a burger and bottle of water during the lunch rush at Casey's. He wanted to remain anonymous.

"I'm exhausted by it, and I think things have gotten stupid," the man continued. "Exhausted. That's the best way I can describe it. I think a lot of people feel that way."

Watch Now: UnityPoint-Trinity Dr. Nathan Durick on breakthrough COVID cases

A total of 14 other people expressed sentiments similar to that man. Half said masking was a personal health decision. Five of the 14 said "there is no way" they would ever get vaccinated for COVID-19.

David Romero had to hustle back to the cannabis operation where he works after buying lunch at the Casey's in Andalusia. He described himself as "indifferent" to Pritzer's mask mandate.

"I'm not vaccinated — but I'm not against COVID vaccines or getting vaccinated," the 26-year-old Romero said. "I feel safe. But, honestly, I don't want to see businesses shut down in Illinois again.

"It's just hard to know what to do. You hear one thing and then you hear another. I don't know, it's been hard to know how to make the right decision."

Rich Parchert said he wasn't surprised to see so many people without masks as they shopped in the Casey's.

"I just don't understand why people will refuse to do even a simple thing like wearing a mask," said Parchert, who lives in Taylor Ridge. "And I really don't understand people who are anti-vaccine. We're talking about science. We're talking about a way we have been fighting viruses for a long time."

Parchert just shook his head as he watched a few people enter and exit the Casey's.

"Masking. It's what we do for others. For safety. We can't even agree on that? I just don't get it," he said.

