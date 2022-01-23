 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical alert top story

In-person services resuming at Ill. driver's license offices

  • 0

CHICAGO — There is some good news for Illinois motorists who have been waiting all month for the Secretary of State's office to resume in-person services.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office said offices — including driver services facilities — that have been closed since Jan. 3 because of the surge in positive COVID-19 cases across Illinois are opening up again on Monday. Those offices that operate on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, according to a news release.

White's office said people who come to the offices will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing when they arrive.

Latest COVID-19 surge has made it difficult to get basic medical care in Illinois

Also, those residents who want to schedule appointments at one of the facilities where appointments are required can do so beginning the morning the facilities reopen.

But his office said people can continue to conduct a lot of their business online, such as renewing license plate stickers, obtain duplicate driver's license or identification cars, and file business services documents. Also, some residents will be able to renew their driver's licenses or identification cards online and are encouraged to call 217-785-1424 to find out if they are eligible to do so.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal National Guard deploying to Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News