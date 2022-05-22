Illinois woman dies after fall at Rocky Mountain waterfall

VIRGINIA — A Cass County woman has died after falling near a waterfall in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.

The woman fell into Adams Falls on Thursday, according to the park's public information office. It is a 55-foot waterfall in a rocky gorge on the west side of park.

The Grand County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Lydia Davidsmeier, 21, of Virginia.

Her body was recovered Thursday night after efforts by members of the Grand County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office, Grand County EMS, Grand County Search and Rescue and Grand Lake Fire Department, according to park public affairs officer Kyle Patterson.

Park officials said the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls can be slippery and water is extremely cold and can be deceivingly deep and swift, especially during spring runoff.

It was the third fatality in the park this year, according to Patterson.

