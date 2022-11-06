 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois will see a total lunar eclipse this week

A lunar eclipse, an event that occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, as seen May 15, 2022, in Evanston.

 Armando L. Sanchez, Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Illinois will experience a total lunar eclipse Tuesday along with the rest of North, Central and South America, according to a recent announcement from the Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

But you’ll have to set your alarms pretty early Tuesday morning, or stay up late Monday — the eclipse will begin at 3:09 a.m. CT, with totality occurring between 4:16 a.m. and 5:41 a.m. The moon will set in Chicago as the eclipse ends. A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a red, orange or gray color and occurs when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, the Adler said, blocking sunlight and covering the moon in Earth’s shadow.

This will be the last lunar eclipse of 2022, and the Adler will host a special edition of its YouTube program “Sky Observers Hangout” with astronomy educators online beginning at 3 a.m. to answer questions and give viewing tips, as well as live video, weather permitting. (The National Weather Service currently is predicting partly cloudy conditions overnight Monday into Tuesday.)

This is the second total lunar eclipse of 2022, with the first last May. NASA keeps a list predicting lunar eclipses until 2100.

November is set to be an astronomer’s month to remember.
