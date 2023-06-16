CHICAGO — State health officials are warning about West Nile virus after virus-positive mosquitos were found in four counties.
No human cases have been reported this year, but the Illinois Department of Public Health is using National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, which starts Sunday, to raise awareness after 10 batches of mosquitoes tested positive for the virus in Cook, LaSalle, Morgan and St. Clair counties. The first batch of mosquitos to test positive for the virus was reported late last month in Evanston, authorities said.
“Diseases such as West Nile virus pose a serious health threat, especially to our seniors or individuals who have weakened immune systems,” public health Director Sameer Vohra said in a news release.
A mosquito is seen through a microscope at the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Terrence Antonio James, Chicago Tribune
Vohra said the finding of positive batches of mosquitoes “underscores why it is important for Illinois residents to protect themselves this summer” by using insect repellent while outside and not keeping any standing water around where mosquitoes can breed easily.
The public health department said it has poured $2.5 million in funding to nearly 100 local health departments across the state for mosquito control efforts. Local health departments collect and test mosquitoes as well as sick or dead birds for the virus.
There were 34 positive reports of West Nile virus in humans and eight deaths attributed to the virus last year, the most since 2018, when 17 deaths were reported, according to the public health officials. The youngest person with a positive case of the virus in Illinois was 26, and the median age was 64.
Updates on cases reported and where can be found online, as well as more information about the virus itself.
Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term
Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9
Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left.
Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois.
Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term.
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Jan. 1 after he was sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run.
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in.
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
