Illinois using parks to impart suicide-prevention message

SPRINGFIELD — The state hopes to help in preventing suicide by posting mental health crisis support information at Illinois parks.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources has joined an initiative called Operation Disrupt. Signs with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number and website are being placed in at least 17 state sites in remote locations around Illinois.

"Illinois state parks and trails are a beautiful, peaceful respite for hundreds of thousands of visitors every year," Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan said. "As IDNR continues to remind people that spending time in nature has positive mental health benefits, it's also vital that we make sure people who may find themselves in a mental or emotional crisis at a state park know about resources that are available to help them."

The first 17 IDNR sites to post Operation Disrupt signs are: Dixon Springs, Eagle Creek, Fort Massac, Fox Ridge, Giant City, Pere Marquette, Rock Cut, Sangchris Lake, Starved Rock and Wolf Creek state parks; Eldon Hazlet, Kickapoo, Moraine View, and Shabbona Lake state recreation areas; Trail of Tears State Forest; Golconda Marina; and Shelbyville State Fish and Wildlife Area.

Illinois Conservation Police said suicides in state parks are not uncommon, although the agency does not keep statistics about the number. Illinois Conservation Police Director Jed Whitchurch said most conservation officers have received crisis training to assist when needed.

"One sobering aspect of conservation police work is that officers will most likely encounter a suicide in a state park at some point in their career," Whitchurch said. "We want to do everything we can to ensure people in crisis have access to help, even in the most remote areas of the state."

Calling 988 can connect a caller with a nearby crisis center.