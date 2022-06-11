Illinois urging caution for possible contamination as people take to the water

SPRINGFIELD — With the possibility of algal blooms, state officials are urging caution as people take to the water this summer.

As people take to the lakes and rivers, state officials are reminding people to use caution when there are occurrences of algal blooms, which are naturally occurring in bodies of water.

Algal blooms are caused by microscopic organisms that naturally occur in lakes, streams, and ponds.

While state officials will have signs advising of a bloom and possible risks, they warn that not all blooms are reported.

Blooms are often present when the water looks like it has spilled green or blue-green paint, has surface scum or films, blue or green crust at the shoreline, discolored streaks, or greenish globs below the surface.

Though many blooms are harmless, some produce toxins that can make people and animals sick. Some symptoms are rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, or wheezing.

Suspected blooms can be reported to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

