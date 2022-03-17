Illinois unemployment rates continue downward trend

SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rates in Illinois' metropolitan areas are down for the 10th consecutive month, and jobs are up in most metro areas between January 2021 and 2022, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

Jobs were determined to be up in 12 metro areas, unchanged in one and down in another.

The Bloomington metro statistical area had one of the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total non-farm jobs, up 7.9%, or 6,700 jobs, for a total of 91,500 non-farm jobs. The unemployment rate there stands at 4.1%.

The Decatur MSA had one of the largest unemployment rate decreases, down 2.7 points to 7.4%, with a total of 47,400 non-farm jobs.

The Carbondale-Marion area went from a 6.9% unemployment rate to 5.1%, with 55,700 total non-farm jobs.

The Quad Cities went from a 7.4% unemployment rate to 5.3%, with 176,900 non-farm jobs.

The Metro East area saw a rate decrease of 6.7% to 4.7% with 230,500 non-farm jobs.

McLean County overall saw a -2.4 decrease; Macon County, -2.7; Coles County, -1.9; De Witt County, -2.4; Shelby County, -1.5; and Moultrie County, -1.7.

The overall unemployment rate for all 102 Illinois counties decreased over the year for the third straight month, landing at 5.3% in January 2022, down from 7.8% in January 2021.

