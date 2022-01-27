Illinois unemployment rate continues 9-month decline

SPRINGFIELD — December unemployment reports from the Illinois Department of Employment Security show the number of jobless people seeking work is shrinking across the Land of Lincoln.

A Thursday press release from IDES said the unemployment rate was reduced over the past year in all 14 of Illinois' metropolitan areas for the ninth consecutive month, with the statewide average falling 3.6%, from 7.9% in December 2020 to 4.3% in December 2021. The findings are based on data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and IDES.

The Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights statistical region led Illinois with the greatest drop in unemployment rate that was brought down by 4.2% since December 2020, to 4.5% last month. The Decatur metro area saw the second-biggest cut in jobless workers, which was negated 3.5% over the prior year. The Springfield metro area took the third-largest rate decline, closely following Decatur's turnaround with a loss of 3.4%.

However, the data still placed Decatur as having the second-highest unemployment rate of 5.7%, trailing Rockford by just over half a percent.

The Champaign-Urbana metro area championed Illinois as having the lowest unemployment rate of 3.2% at the end of 2021. Bloomington's statistical region is not far behind its neighbor to the east, after chopping its rate down 2.6% to 3.3% last month.

Yet unlike the rest of Illinois, IDES noted the Twin Cities actually lost 600 nonfarm jobs across 2021. Every other metro area in Illinois added jobs in that same timeframe.

Similar losses to the unemployment rate were found in: Carbondale-Marion, down 2.3% to 3.8%; Quad Cities, down 2.4% to 3.7%; and Metro East, down 2.6% to 3.5%. Additionally, Coles County dropped its rate 2.6% to 3.6% since December 2020.

Also in Carbondale-Marion was the the greatest one-year percentage gain in total nonfarm jobs, jumping 5.9% with an additional 3,300 work placements.

IDES said industries that created new jobs in a majority of metro areas include leisure, hospitality and other services; government; wholesale trade and transportation; warehousing and public utilities; manufacturing, professional and business services; and education and health services.

All in all, 261,900 new jobs were created in Illinois over 2021.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

