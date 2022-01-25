Illinois town president under fire for calling Fauci an ‘idiot’ and ‘probably a communist’

Cicero’s town president called Dr. Anthony Fauci an “idiot” and “probably a communist,” but said Tuesday that he supports vaccinations and masking to fight COVID-19.

At the town meeting on Jan. 11, Cicero Town President Larry Dominick criticized Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, for inconsistencies in advice on protecting against the coronavirus.

“He said get your shots and then you don’t have to wear a mask,” Dominick said, as initially recorded and reported by Cicero Independiente. “They don’t know what they’re doing — especially that guy, he’s probably a communist.”

Dominick initially commented in response to a staff report that some residents were confused by mixed messages. He stood by his comments at the board meeting Tuesday.

“I do think Fauci is an idiot and I consider communists as being idiots, too,” Dominick said in a statement after the meeting. “I stand by those comments because of his confusing back-and-forth comments that he has made about face masks, vaccinations and COVID …

“We urge everyone to get vaccinated and to get the booster shots. We urge everyone to wear face masks and to maintain social distancing. COVID is a serious threat, but the federal and state governments can do a better job of distributing information.”

The Cicero Health Department has been providing free testing and vaccinations for residents, as well as people from Chicago, town spokesman Ray Hanania said. The Cook County Department of Public Health characterizes Cicero as a “priority community” for COVID vulnerability, and recognized the town in December for exceeding a 70% vaccination rate.

Cicero is mostly Latino, and has an official population of about 85,000, but includes another estimated 30,000 undocumented immigrants, some of whom are reluctant to participate in any government activities, but all of whom are offered services, Hanania said.

