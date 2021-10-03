Illinois tourism pros offer autumn drive ideas

GRAFTON — View brilliant fall colors of fierce reds, bright oranges, rustic browns and electrifying yellows along the Great River Road later this month.

Leaf color changes are just starting, and around the second week of October leaf color will be at about 15% with changes almost daily going forward. Peak foliage dates are at the beginning of November.

The Great Rivers and Routes tourism bureau recommends three scenic fall drives:

—Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway from Alton to Grafton heading west on the Great River Road from Alton to Elsah, Grafton and Pere Marquette State Park and back. The drive is 80 miles round trip and has the heaviest traffic on autumn Saturdays and Sundays.

—U.S. 67 Country Loop from Alton to Jerseyville, Carrollton and Hardin driving counterclockwise downriver for a 91 mile drive.

—Calhoun County Vistas and Ferries Loop goes through rolling hills, winding roads, orchards and riverboat ferries through Calhoun County. The length of this drive is 63 miles.

Visitors also can view fall colors from the water at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers from the Hakuna Matata excursion boat with cruises starting this month. Autumn color cruising along the byway, over river ferries and among the rolling hills of the countryside has become a favorite pastime for repeat visitors to the region. Check out these Great Rivers road trips around Alton to see some stunning fall foliage. For more information visit www.riversandroutes.com.

The Illinois Office of Tourism has released its 2021 Fall Color Report as a helpful guide to help residents and visitors know the best time to spot fall foliage in all regions across the state. The report is released annually in partnership with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help residents plan drives and scenic getaways throughout the state.

The tourism office also has released new road trip itineraries highlighting incredible fall experiences around Illinois. Each itinerary features places to stay, authentic small businesses to discover, places to eat and outdoor adventures among the state's changing leaves.

"The annual Fall Color Report offers travelers yet another reason to book their trip to Illinois and is the latest in a series of efforts by our administration to boost tourism activity in Illinois," said Sylvia Garcia, acting director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

"We hope visitors will use both the Illinois Fall Color report and new road trip itineraries as helpful resources to plan a trip to Illinois and take in some of the state's most scenic views, while stimulating foot traffic at businesses, attractions and hotels that are vital to our tourism economy."

The annual Fall Color Report is updated weekly, offering Illinoisans and visitors alike a real-time look at where to spot fall foliage during peak times in the following four regions of Illinois:

—Chicago & Beyond (Chicago and surrounding areas) — second week of October

—Great Rivers Country (western border of Illinois) — second week of October

—Land of Lincoln (Central Illinois) — middle of October

—Trails to Adventure (Southeast Illinois) — last week of October

Itinerary highlights include:

—Frights and Delights in Illinois — Featuring local haunts in the southwest region of the state like the McPike Mansion and Alton Hauntings Tours, winner of a 2021 Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award.

—Tour of Spookiness and Charm from Rockford to Galena — Highlighting scenic fall sights like the changing leaves at Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, sliding into the season on the Alpine Slide at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena and taking a ghost tour through Historic Main Street in Galena.

—Great Pumpkin Country — Showcasing some of Central Illinois' fun-filled agritourism destinations for families to enjoy like the Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur, meeting friendly reindeer at Hardy's Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul and tasting homemade fudge at Flesor's Candy Kitchen in Tuscola.

All fall itineraries can be found at www.enjoyillinois.com/illinois-road-trips/.

The Illinois Office of Tourism also recently released the fall/winter issue of Enjoy Illinois magazine offering Illinois trip inspiration for the colder months to come. To subscribe to the free travel magazine, view it online or download it digitally at www.enjoyillinois.com.

"Illinois state parks are great places to visit any time of the year, and our parks are particularly beautiful this time of year thanks to the colors of fall," said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan. "Take your family on a fall colors drive or hike and enjoy the show in the woodlands, along the river bluffs and lakes and on the trails and hills of breathtaking state parks."

To view the Fall Color Report and for more information on the road trip itineraries, visit EnjoyIllinois.com.

