Illinois to stop paying unemployment benefits through debit cards

Illinois residents who are out of work soon will no longer be able to use state-issued debit cards to collect their unemployment insurance benefits.
Starting Dec. 27, claimants will begin receiving benefits through paper checks instead of debit cards, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Monday.
Those still collecting their benefits through a direct deposit option will be able to continue using that method, IDES said in a statement.
IDES’ debit card vendor, KeyBank, decided to stop providing the cards for unemployment recipients, though the statement from the state agency did not say why. A spokesperson for KeyBank was not immediately available to comment.
The policy change comes as IDES has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic to cope with demand and amid reports of fraud that caused some claimants to experience delays in receiving payments or not receive their benefits at all.
IDES has previously told the Tribune that it has worked “vigilantly” to combat fraud, while also saying federal officials should provide states with better tools. The agency has also said that efforts to block frauds can unintentionally lead to delays in payments or the outright rejection of benefits to legitimate filers.
This summer, Senate Republicans, a superminority in the Illinois General Assembly, called for a broader state audit of IDES and accused the Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration of not being forthcoming about the problems.
People making claims will have access to their remaining funds through the debit cards until the cards expire, IDES said on Monday, but no more payments will be made to those cards beginning Dec. 27.
“Claimants who currently receive benefit payments via debit card are strongly encouraged to switch to direct deposit,” IDES said in a statement. “Doing so will result in quicker access to benefit payments.”
Step-by-step instructions on switching to direct deposit can be found in Direct Deposit Guide on the IDES website at
ides.illinois.gov/payment
Gallery: Bears fall to Ravens
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) eludes Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) and safety Chuck Clark on his way for a touchdown off a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates his touchdown pass tp Darnell Mooney with James Daniels (68) and Sam Mustipher during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton flashes the I Love You sign, as he celebrates his touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) begins to celebrate his interception of a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) intercepts a pass by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) intended for tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches his team from the sidelines during the second half on Sunday.
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) kicks a field goal off the hold of Sam Koch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin scores on a deep pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman heads into the end zone past Chicago Bears safety Tashaun Gipson (38) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman, center, celebrates his touchdown with Bradley Bozeman, left, and Ben Powers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/David Banks)
David Banks
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) reacts after scoring the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens' Devonte Freeman(33) scores the winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) reacts in the endzone at the end of the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass late in the 4th quarter against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery walks off the field after the team's 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates with teammates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton that ended an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) makes a game ending sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears' fans react late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
A Chicago Bears' fan reacts late in the second half of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The Ravens won 16-13. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs after a catch against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) reacts after a stop of the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) runs for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs after the catch against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after making a field goal against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravins' Devonta Freeman(33) dives for yardage against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears Head coach Matt Nagy, middle with visor, watches late in the game against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) to end the NFL game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Ravens Bears Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws against the Baltimore Ravins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
