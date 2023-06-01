Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BELLEVILLE — There's a chance Illinois residents could face more mosquitoes than usual as the weather warms up this year, but there are steps you can take to mitigate bites.

Illinois and surrounding Midwest states might see increased mosquito activity this summer, according to the National Pest Management Association's 2023 spring and summer "Bug Barometer."

Two types of mosquitoes are common in Illinois, according to the state health department: floodwater mosquitoes and vector mosquitoes.

The inland floodwater mosquito is a "vicious biter," the Illinois Department of Public Health says, and often flies 10 miles or more from where it hatches. Although these can be a nuisance, they are not significant disease-carriers to humans in the state, according to the health department.

Vector mosquitoes, however, often carry diseases. The most common vector mosquitoes in Illinois are the house mosquito and tree-hole mosquito, and neither are known to travel long distances.

Here's what to know about mosquitoes in Illinois, including what diseases they can carry and how you can avoid them.

Mosquito-borne diseases

Although floodwater mosquitoes don't typically cause disease in humans in Illinois, they can transmit heartworm disease to dogs. House mosquitoes can also pose a risk to pets.

To protect your dog against heartworm disease, the Humane Society of the U.S. recommends using "highly effective" preventatives as prescribed by your veterinarian.

The most common human disease caused by mosquitoes in Illinois is encephalitis, according to the state health department. Encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, can cause severe symptoms such as high fever, headaches, confusion, tremors, coma or even death.

House mosquitoes can carry St. Louis encephalitis and the West Nile virus, both of which mainly affect "older adults," according to IDPH.

The most recent major national outbreak of encephalitis was in 1975, the agency reports, when 578 cases of St. Louis encephalitis in Illinois led to 47 deaths. The disease is not common in the state, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

St. Louis encephalitis has no specific treatments and no vaccine, according to the National Library of Medicine, so mitigation strategy focuses on preventing mosquito bites.

How to prevent mosquito bites

The "first and best defense" against mosquitoes is to eliminate their breeding grounds, IDPH says. Here are some tips from the agency to do so:

—Remove sources of standing water such as buckets, bottles or old tires.

—Empty plastic pools at least once per week and store indoors when not in use.

—Change water in bird baths, plant pots or drip trays at least once each week.

—Keep weeds and grass cut short. Adult mosquitoes use these as shade during the day.

While eliminating ideal habitats can be helpful to reducing mosquito populations, chances are you're still going to interact with the pests.

Here are some tips on avoiding bites, from IDPH:

—Avoid times and places where mosquitoes tend to bite the most. Peak biting is typically right before and after sunset and just before dawn, though some species feed during the day, as well.

—Make sure your door and window screens are functioning properly.

—Consider wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts made of tightly woven materials to fend off mosquitoes.

—Use netting to protect babies and whenever sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure.

—When outdoors, use insect repellent as the label instructs. Products with 10% to 25% DEET (the chemical N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) are typically sufficient, and you should apply repellents to clothes whenever possible. Use repellent sparingly on skin if the label permits.