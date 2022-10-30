Illinois teen starring in Amazon Prime series 'A League of Their Own'

HINSDALE — In August 2021, 14-year-old RJ Lewis was was expected to be in Whitestown, Indiana, for the Little League Regionals games, with his team only games away from a berth to the World Series, and he was simultaneously on a call sheet in Ambridge, Pennsylvania, to start filming for a new Amazon Prime series about baseball — coincidentally.

The suburban Hinsdale teen has gotten his big break in acting with a recurring role in "A League of Their Own," which follows the journey of the WWII All-American professional women's baseball league players as they travel across an ever-changing United States. Lewis plays the supporting character of Maurice, a "comic book kid" on the block who hangs out with Clance, one of the main characters on the show.

The TV series was created by Will Graham and comedian Abbi Jacobson, who also stars.

Lewis' character is in three of the 10 episodes, which he he told Pioneer Press he watched together with friends and family after the show premiered this past August.

"I do enjoy watching myself [on TV], although it kind of makes me cringe a little bit," Lewis said, laughing.

The show is a loose adaptation of the classic 1992 movie of the same name that takes place in Chicago but was shot in a small town outside of Pittsburgh to resemble America in the '40s.

"It looked like we went back in time," Lewis told Pioneer Press, adding that being on a transformed set made the experience "even cooler. "It really felt like you were in that time period."

Lewis, who slipped away from his Little League team in Indianapolis to shoot an episode a few states over, said his family drove him to Pennsylvania for the day and then rushed back to Indianapolis so he could catch up with his team.

"Their games were televised on ESPN and we watched the first game on his iPad on the drive back, and heard the announcers say, 'RJ Lewis is missing today's game because of a personal emergency,' the boy's mother, Didi Palacio Lewis, told Pioneer Press. "They couldn't really announce the show's name or anything at the time."

The Hinsdale Little League 12u team won the regionals, and Lewis' second episode of "A League of Their Own" was filmed during the Little League World Series.

"It was just such a coincidence, this whole baseball summer," Palacio Lewis said with a laugh.

Lewis, an eighth grader at Hinsdale Middle School, previously had a few-episodes stint on the "Chicago Med" TV medical dram and was on the pilot season of CBS' "RedLine."

But his foray into the entertainment industry wasn't something he chose for himself.

"Oh no, my mom just set it up when I was a kid," Lewis said, to which his mom burst out laughing.

"You're welcome, oh gosh," she said.

His first modeling gig was for Radio Flyer wagons when he was 2 years old.

"Like with most modeling jobs, we don't really know what the photos will be used for and that Christmas, I started getting pictures from people because [RJ] was on the big wagon boxes," Palacio Lewis said. "It was his first modeling job and ended up being big."

The family still has the wagon box with Lewis' picture in their garage, unopened and unassembled, Palacio Lewis said.

Since then, Lewis was signed with an agency that continued to tap him for other modeling opportunities and the commercial roles started trickling in from there, his mom added.

"[Acting] is a natural progression for someone who started modeling when they were a toddler," Lewis said.

Five years ago, Lewis also filmed his first commercial with his sister, Rio Lewis, for Chuck E. Cheese pizza and entertainment chain.

His 11-year-old sister has her own claim to fame: She's the face of the new American Girl, Claudie Wells.

"It's definitely an honor to be the face of an American Girl doll, especially an American Girl doll that touches people's hearts as much as this doll does ... it's the first Black American Girl doll with a positive back story," she told the Chicago Tribune in September.

The sibling duo, both members of the Screen Actors Guild, regularly book separate modeling gigs and commercial spots, but will occasionally come together on a project. Just recently, they shot a commercial for the pharmaceutical company that manufactures the drug Humira.

After filming episodes of "League of Their Own," Lewis landed his first feature film role in an upcoming movie (currently in post-production) titled, "We Grown Now" playing a character named Leftie.

Lewis said that even though he was thrust into the industry when he was a toddler, he will continue the course and take it one audition at a time.

In fact, Palacio Lewis, who works closely with her son on self-audition tapes, said he had initially auditioned for a different role before being pinned down for Maurice.

"The acting coach tells him when you go into an audition — even though now we're self-taping everything — you are trying to book the room and not the role because the folks in the room are casting for all kinds of other roles," she said. "I'm glad he got to see that happen."

Between school work, auditioning, modeling and learning guitar, Lewis also plays basketball, which he plans to do "as long as he can."

Letting out an "oof" when contemplating between acting or basketball as a dream career choice, Lewis said, "I can't decide."

But playing a basketball player or a superhero would fit the bill perfectly, he said.

"Probably a Marvel movie — a big blockbuster, action movie," Lewis said. "Just the feeling of walking into a premiere of my own movie and walking the red carpet, that's a big dream of mine."