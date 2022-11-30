Illinois students to interpret 'home' for state art contest

SPRINGFIELD — Students from kindergarten through high school across the state are asked to create art on the theme "home" for an annual art contest.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library and Illinois State Board of Education host an annual art contest, with winners on display at the library and museum from March through the end of 2023, a joint press release on Wednesday said.

There are four age groups for the contest: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades and high school. Each group has a winner and two runners-up, all of whose art work will be displayed.

There is also a singular "best of show" winner which will be used for a poster for Arts Education Week in March. The winners will be announced at the start of the week on March 13.

Students this year will create two-dimensional art with the theme of "Home is..." Students should also submit a written artist's statement and authorization form, which can be found on the ALPLM website.

The pieces cannot be larger than 11 inches by 14 inches and should not be folded nor use copyrighted figures. Students must go to school in Illinois but can be public, private, alternative or home school students. Schools may organize submissions, but students are limited to one submission each year.

Entries should be mailed to Arts Contest, Student Care, 100 N. First St., E-222, Springfield, IL 62777. Entries must be postmarked by Jan. 12.

More information and past winners can be found at the ALPLM and ISBE websites at presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/learn/junior-historians/art-contest and isbe.net/artcontest, respectively.