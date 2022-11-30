 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Illinois students to interpret 'home' for state art contest

  • 0
120122-illinois-1lincolnart

The theme for the 2023 Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and Illinois State Board of Education annual art contest of "home." 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — Students from kindergarten through high school across the state are asked to create art on the theme "home" for an annual art contest.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library and Illinois State Board of Education host an annual art contest, with winners on display at the library and museum from March through the end of 2023, a joint press release on Wednesday said. 

New student group at ISU to host drag show fundraiser

There are four age groups for the contest: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades and high school. Each group has a winner and two runners-up, all of whose art work will be displayed. 

There is also a singular "best of show" winner which will be used for a poster for Arts Education Week in March. The winners will be announced at the start of the week on March 13. 

Illinois State University planetarium to host Season of Light show

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Students this year will create two-dimensional art with the theme of "Home is..." Students should also submit a written artist's statement and authorization form, which can be found on the ALPLM website.

The pieces cannot be larger than 11 inches by 14 inches and should not be folded nor use copyrighted figures. Students must go to school in Illinois but can be public, private, alternative or home school students. Schools may organize submissions, but students are limited to one submission each year. 

The latest exhibits from the Bloomington-Normal area

Entries should be mailed to Arts Contest, Student Care, 100 N. First St., E-222, Springfield, IL 62777. Entries must be postmarked by Jan. 12. 

More information and past winners can be found at the ALPLM and ISBE websites at presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/learn/junior-historians/art-contest and isbe.net/artcontest, respectively. 

Illinois State University Costume Collection at Turner Hall.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 brothers, 6 and 4, die after fall into Chicago-area pond

Authorities and relatives say two young brothers died after they fell into an icy pond while visiting their grandmother in a Chicago suburb. Police said that hours after Palatine firefighters pulled the boys from the pond Wednesday afternoon both youths died at local hospitals. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the boys as 6-year-old Romalice Brooks and 4-year-old Ro’Siah Brooks. Relatives said the boys were brothers. Their mother, Teghan Ivy, tells WLS-TV her sons were visiting their grandmother with her when she was inside and heard her sons screaming her name. She tried to save them but also fell through the ice and was unable to reach them.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC warns influenza continues to spread across the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News