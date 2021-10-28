Illinois State Police watching for scary drivers during Halloween weekend

JACKSONVILLE — The Illinois Department of Transportation, law enforcement agencies statewide and Illinois State Police will be out in force during the Halloween weekend.

"Driving impaired on Halloween is like running up the stairs to flee the monster in a horror movie — it's never a good idea," said Cynthia Watters, transportation department bureau chief. "If impairing substances will be part of your spooky season celebration, plan ahead for a sober ride home."

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 1,029 people have died in Illinois crashes from Jan. 1 to Oct. 20, an increase of 84 from the same period last year. In 2020, 254 traffic deaths involved alcohol.

The organizations are reminding drivers to designate a sober driver or use another form of transportation if they are impaired, report impaired drivers immediately, take keys from impaired drivers, and make sure all passengers are wearing seat belts or are in appropriate child safety seats.

