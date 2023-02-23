SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair has announced its theme and discount days for this summer, with a few changes in store from years past. The fair will run Aug. 10-20 in Springfield.

County Fairs and Horse Racing Day will start off the fair on Thursday, Aug. 10, with gates opening at 7 a.m. This change will provide a full day of horse racing, county fair celebrations, free entertainment, carnival rides, fair food, traditional kickoff activities and the annual Twilight Parade, according to a news release from the state.

Agriculture Day will move to Friday, Aug. 11, allowing for more livestock exhibitors and youth in agriculture participants to be on the grounds to celebrate Illinois' No. 1 industry. The move to the first Friday will also help minimize the impact of school starting for some districts, the news release explained.

A new theme day, “Twosday,” will feature $2 admission for seniors and adults on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Also on this day, the North American Midway will offer all rides at $2 each, in addition to honoring all Mega Passes and Jumbo Passes sold before and during the fair.

The Governor’s Sale of Champions will move to Governor’s Day on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Fairgoers are encouraged to visit the Hall of Champions throughout the fair to visit with youth exhibitors and learn about their prize-winning animals.

The complete list of 2023 theme and discounts includes the following:

Thursday, Aug. 10: County Fairs & Horse Racing Day

Friday, Aug. 11: Agriculture Day

Saturday, Aug. 12: Kids Day

Sunday, Aug. 13: Veterans Day (free admission for veterans and their families)

Monday, Aug. 14: Senior & Scout Day (free admission for seniors and Scouts)

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Twosday ($2 admission for seniors and adults)

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Governor’s Day

Thursday, Aug. 17: Republican Day

Friday, Aug. 18: First Responders & Healthcare Heroes Day (free admission for first responders and health care workers with ID)

Saturday, Aug. 19: Park District Conservation Day

Sunday, Aug. 20: Family Day

To stay up to date with more Illinois State Fair news and announcements, go to www2.illinois.gov/statefair

