JACKSONVILLE — Illinois has created a 46-member search and rescue team to deploy to Louisiana to aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The team will be deployed for 16 days and work alongside local crews. The team is capable of providing emergency medical care, transportation for medical necessities and support helicopter rescue operations in water environments.

"Illinois is ready to help our fellow Americans, and Hurricane Ida is doing untold damage in Louisiana," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

