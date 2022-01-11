Illinois sees record month for sports wager taxes

ALTON — Illinois sportsbooks in November set a record for state and local tax revenue.

Sportsbooks in the state won nearly $80 million in November, Illinois' most lucrative month since sports betting launched, even as wagering fell short of another record, according to PlayIllinois which tracks the state's regulated online gaming and sports betting market.

"Even in what was the most profitable month in U.S. sports betting history, Illinois stands out because of how dramatic its growth has been," said Eric Ramsey, analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayIllinois.com.

"What is most remarkable is the state's sportsbooks continue to post these results with the market hampered by the ban on in-state college sports and in-person registration," he said. "The sky will truly be the limit with those handcuffs removed."

On March 5, state law will allow remote registration for sportsbook gamblers. Illinois currently requires in-person registration, which has been in place after Gov. J.B. Pritzker allowed an executive order to lapse in April.

Last month, Pritzker signed legislation that allows bettors to place wagers on in-state college teams, but not on individual athlete performances or in-game action. The bets can't be placed online and must be made in-person at state-licensed sportsbooks, such as those in Alton and Collinsville.

In November, bettors wagered $779.8 million at the state's retail and online sportsbooks, falling short of the record $840.4 million in October. November had four weekends of football, compared to five weekends in October. Betting volume dropped to $26 million per day over the month's 30 days, from $27.1 million per day over the 31 days in October.

Year over year, Illinois sportsbook wagers were up 74% in November from $449.2 million in November 2020.

Sportsbooks won a record amount of revenue from November's bets, according to PlayIllinois.com. Gross revenue rose 112% to a record $78.2 million in November from $37 million in November 2020 and the state's previous high of $49.9 million in March.

The record win led to $79.3 million in taxable revenue, topping the record $52.6 million set in October while yielding a record $12.7 million in state and local taxes.

Illinois placed No. 3 among states in November in terms of wagering and revenue, trailing New Jersey at $114.8 million in revenue on $1.3 billion in wagering and Nevada at $1.1 billion handle and $72 million in revenue.

"In a young market like Illinois, sportsbooks continue to expand their reach, and bettors are becoming increasingly comfortable with less conventional products such as in-game betting," said Joe Boozell, lead analyst for PlayIllinois.com. "With an already expanding market and regulation changes in the state that will open new avenues for sportsbooks, 2022 should bring explosive growth."

With four weekends on the calendar, but only three games played by the struggling Chicago Bears, football betting slipped to $257.1 million in November from $330.1 million in wagers during a five-weekend October. Interest in the Chicago Bulls helped fuel $226.3 million in betting on basketball, up from $93.3 million in October. Tennis saw $39.8 million, soccer $27.8 million and hockey $24.8 million.

"Football betting understandably gets a lot of attention, but the NBA quietly generates an enormous amount of betting interest," Boozell said. "Enthusiasm over the Bulls in particular has surged after such a good start to the season, and that will help buoy sportsbooks for the coming months."

