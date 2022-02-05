Illinois sees nearly $800M in sports bets in December

ALTON — Illinois sportsbooks finished the year with nearly $800 million in wagering and $40 million in revenue.

Illinois carded its third straight month with betting of $780 million or more in December.

"Sportsbooks have operated at a blistering pace over the last three months, and it certainly helps going forward that the Bulls are a hot ticket," said Joe Boozell, lead analyst for PlayIllinois.com.

"As relentless as the growth has been, though, it's important to remember that Illinois is far from a mature market," he said. "Many of the restraints will go away early this year, which puts the industry in a great position."

Illinois' sportsbooks took in $789.6 million in online and retail wagers in December, up 60.6% from $491.7 million in December 2020 and the second-most in state history, according to official data released Friday. December's wagers were an extension of a busy fall, which brought $779.8 million in November bets and a record $840.4 million in wagers in October, which had five full weekends of football betting.

Betting volume over the 31 days in December averaged $25.5 million per day, down from $26 million per day in November.

Bettors fared better in December than in November. Gross gaming revenue fell to $36.7 million in December, down 53.1% from the record $78.2 million in November. But December's win was up 29.3% from $28.4 million in December 2020.

The end result in December was $33.7 million in taxable revenue, which yielded $5.4 million in state and local taxes.

The month was the final chapter in a year that brought explosive growth to sportsbooks, even as in-person registration requirements returned to the state.

For 2021, Illinois' retail and online sportsbooks recorded $7.02 billion in online and retail wagers, up 273% from $1.9 billion in 2020. Only New Jersey, at $10.9 billion, and Nevada, at $7.1 billion, attracted more in wagers over the year.

For the year, Illinois recorded $6.7 billion in online wagers, up from $1.8 billion in 2020. Sports wagers generated $84.7 million in state and local taxes, up from $20.2 million in 2020.

"Even with regulatory restraints like in-person registration placed on Illinois operators, the state's sportsbooks still managed to triple betting volume year over year," said Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayIllinois.com.

"With in-person registration and other regulations set to go away in March, Illinois could conceivably surpass both Nevada and New Jersey in the year ahead," he said. "The future of sports betting in the state is awfully bright."

Despite the Chicago Bears' struggles, football produced $265.7 million in wagers in December, up from $257.1 million in November. The Bulls' success spurred basketball betting to $226.4 million, up slightly from $226.3 million in November.

DraftKings/Casino Queen in East St. Louis led the state with $295.0 million in combined online and retail handle, including $290.4 million in online wagers. The combined handle produced $7.5 million in gross revenue.

FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville was again second in the state with $232.2 million in online and retail wagers, which included $230.6 million in online wagering. The combined handle was up from $216.2 million in November, yielding a state-best $13.9 million in gross revenue.

Argosy Casino Alton Argosy in December recorded a total handle of $4,585,414 and gross revenue of $266,493 for its sportsbook.

