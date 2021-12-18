Illinois sees 59,000 new COVID-19 cases in week

 Skip to main content
JACKSONVILLE — There have been 59,312 new COVID-19 cases reported during the past week in Illinois.

There also have been 316 coronavirus-related deaths in the state since Dec. 10, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More people from Illinois will be on the go this holiday season than last year, AAA says

There have been 1,944,056 coronavirus cases in Illinois since March 2020, including 27,117 deaths statewide. As of Thursday, 3,783 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19. Of those, 787 patients were in the ICU and 353 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate since Dec. 10 was 6.2%.

