Illinois sees $1 billion in October sports bets

ALTON — Illinois set a record for sports wagers in October, with the monthly total of $1.03 billion topping the state's previous highest monthly total of $971 million in March.

"Betting on the NFL and the opening of both the NBA and NHL regular seasons were major catalysts behind the record month," said Dave Briggs of PlayIllinois.com. "It makes Illinois just the fourth state in history to produce a billion-dollar monthly handle from sports betting."

For the year, Illinois is expected to record just under $10 billion in sports wagers, Briggs said.

The October figures were released last week by the Illinois Gaming Board.

DraftKings, through the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, had the most wagers with $345.3 million. The wagers generated $21.2 million in revenue and $4 million in taxes.

FanDuel in Collinsville had the second most wagers in October with $327.8 million. The wagers generated $41.6 million in revenue and $7 million in taxes. Argosy Casino Alton's sportsbook recorded $5.2 million in wagers, generating nearly $890,000 in revenue and $129,763 in taxes.

Illinois became just the fourth state to produce a billion-dollar monthly handle from sports betting, joining New York, New Jersey and Nevada. Illinois ranked third in monthly handle in October, behind New Jersey with $1.06 billion and New York of almost $1.6 billion.

In October, the Illinois sportsbook handle rose 24% from September's handle of about $831.8 million. The September figure was up 47% from a handle of $565 million in August.

Briggs said the growth is mostly attributable to a change in Illinois' laws. In March legislation allowed Illinois residents to sign-up online for sportsbooks, rather than doing so at one of the state's land-based casinos. The decision to allow residents to register online with one of the state's seven legal sportsbooks has been a boon to the industry, he said.

In terms of gross gaming revenue, Illinois was second with more than $91.5 million, exceeding New Jersey's revenue by more than $13.5 million but trailing New York with $146.8 million.

Revenue was up 10% compared to September's $83.5 million and 42% compared to August's revenue of $64.6 million.

Year-to-date through October, Illinois remains second in the nation in revenue with nearly $628 million and third in handle with almost $7.7 billion.

According to Briggs, Illinois sportsbooks generated more than $16.4 million for state and local coffers. Year-to-date through October, sports betting in Illinois has produced total tax revenue of nearly $99 million, he said.

"Since sports betting launched in Illinois in June 2019, the total tax revenue now sits at nearly $204 million. Illinois had an effective sportsbook tax rate of 17.9% in October," Briggs said.

