Illinois seeks Senior Hall of Fame nominations

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department on Aging is accepting nominations for the state's Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.

The honor is open to adults age 65 or older who excel in community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, or the labor force.

"Older residents enrich our communities on a daily basis with their wide range of experiences and achievements," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "Especially as we continue to navigate challenging times, the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is a great program to spotlight older adults for their successes and bring them some well-deserved recognition."

The General Assembly established the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame in 1994 to honor older adults' accomplishments and contributions to their communities.

Each year, four Illinoisans age 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force.

Deadline for nominations is June 1. Nomination forms are available at bit.ly/3GmDfiB.

