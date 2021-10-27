Illinois security guard rescued after falling into trench

 Skip to main content
AURORA — A security guard was rescued early Wednesday after he fell into a trench dug for utility work near a strip mall in a western Chicago suburb, officials said.

The 25-year-old man security guard for Factor, a packaged meal preparation company, fell into the hole as he was walking around the building in Aurora and got stuck in it just before 12:15 a.m.

Officials said the man yelled to a co-worker for help, setting off a 2-hour-long rescue that involved 20 different agencies.

The man, who was conscious and speaking to rescue crews, was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was listed in critical condition.

Aurora Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Demas told WLS-TV officials were concerned whether the trench's side walls were safe enough to allow crews to enter the hole.

"We didn't want to put anybody in harm's way so what we did is we shored up both sides of the hole and went in to extract the patient," Demas said.

