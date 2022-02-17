 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical alert top story

Illinois Secretary of State offices to close for Presidents Day

  • 0

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Thursday that all offices and facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday and reopen Tuesday.

Offices and driver services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday and reopen Tuesday. 

White has extended all driver's licenses, ID cards and learner's permits expiration dates to March 31. The Real ID deadline has been extended until May 3, 2023. 

Visit ilsos.gov for more information.  

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

Reach out with questions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Chimpanzees can show love and empathy for each other

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News