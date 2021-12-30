Illinois Secretary of State offices to close for 2 weeks

SPRINGFIELD — All Illinois Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions including driver services from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, the agency said Wednesday, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide.

Secretary of State Jesse White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a driver’s license or ID card and filing business services documents such as incorporations and annual reports.

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions.”

All departments and driver services facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18, White said.

White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0