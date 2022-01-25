Illinois schools could see fewer student quarantines from COVID-19 close contacts

Illinois students who are exposed to COVID-19 but already had a confirmed case of the virus in the past three months will no longer be excluded from the classroom and required to stay home from school, officials with the state’s health department said Tuesday.

The updated guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Board of Education follows the latest quarantine and isolation recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for schools enrolling students in kindergarten through 12th grade, in particular those considered a “close contact.” Fully vaccinated students identified as close contacts were already exempt from quarantine if they were not showing symptoms.

IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said in a Tuesday statement that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days before the date of exposure to a new case of COVID-19 is no longer considered a “close contact” who requires exclusion from in-person learning.

In addition, Arnold said “persons who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 in the prior 90 days should be exempted from screening testing.”

At New Trier High School in Winnetka, officials said they are already following the 90-day guidance, with any student who shows proof of a prior COVID-19 infection exempted from testing for 90 days, a high school spokeswoman said Tuesday.

In a recent letter to parents, officials at Oriole Park School on the city’s Northwest Side said based on the new guidance, “students with a documented COVID case within the last 90 days are exempt from remote learning.”

“If your child is currently quarantined, or quarantined in the future, but had COVID within the last 90 days, you can submit proof to the office, and your child can return to school,” officials said.

The school will accept a positive PCR test or positive lab rapid test as proof, but not at-home tests, the letter said.

“We hope that this change will mitigate the effect of quarantining for some of our students,” officials said.

This month Chicago Public Schools has been reporting its highest quarantine and isolation numbers of the school year thanks to the omicron variant. About 19,400 students and 800 adults were in quarantine or isolation Monday evening, according to CPS.

A CPS spokeswoman said Tuesday the new protocols are based on CDC guidance saying that once a person tests positive, they do not need to retest for 90 days because they can continue to test positive but not be contagious.

Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of Northwestern University’s Institute for Global Health and a professor of infectious diseases at the Feinberg School of Medicine, said “after having COVID-19, you have enough immunity not to get reinfected for at least 90 days.”

“That said, it’s not true if you had COVID-19 from the delta variant, then got omicron. But now, everyone has omicron,” Murphy said.

In addition to changing its guidance around quarantine requirements for close contacts, CPS is shortening the quarantine and isolation period from 10 days to five days to align with new CDC guidance. Those changes take effect Feb. 1, CPS said Tuesday.

Under the guidelines, students and staff members who test positive for the virus could return to school after five days of isolation if they don’t have symptoms. Unvaccinated students directed to quarantine because they encountered an infected person could also return after five days if they are asymptomatic.

“We want to be extra careful to make sure that everybody understands that anyone who has symptoms can’t come to school in that day six to 10 period. And that’s important because people may hear, ‘Oh, I’ve been out five days. I’m fine now,’ ” Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference Tuesday.

“If (an infected person is) still having a fever, I don’t care how many days it is, they need to be home. We need to have extra attention on both the isolation and the quarantine side around symptom screening and making sure parents, staff, everybody has that awareness,” she said.

Arwady emphasized that students and staff who return to school after five days need to be vigilant about wearing masks for five additional days, and they may have to limit extracurricular activities if they can’t socially distance. Masks are required indoors at CPS schools regardless of vaccination status for students and staff.

The changes come as Illinois has seen a drop in the number of new infections reported each day for school-age children.

For those ages 5 to 11, there had been a sharper rise in the average number of new cases, peaking at nearly 3,400 a day, on average, on Jan. 13, before beginning a moderate drop.

For Illinoisans ages 12 to 17, the average number of new cases also peaked Jan. 13, topping 3,000 in that age group, and has begun to drop more sharply.

But officials with the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a statement Tuesday that reported cases of COVID-19 among children continue to rise across the United States, with more than 1.1 million children diagnosed with the virus during the week ending Jan. 20.

Nearly 1,151,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported that week. It was “a 17% increase over the 981,000 added cases reported the week ending Jan. 13 and a doubling of case counts from the two weeks prior,” officials said.

“As we approach the two-year anniversary of the pandemic, cases of COVID-19 among children and adolescents are the highest they have ever been. These numbers are staggering,” said Dr. Moira Szilagyi, the 2022 president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 10.6 million children have tested positive for COVID-19, with more than 2 million of the cases reported in the past two weeks, AAP officials said.

