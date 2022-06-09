Illinois school sends hundreds of 'bear hugs' to Uvalde following elementary school shooting

EVERGREEN PARK — After the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 21 students and teachers, Amy Kazin said she knew she had to do something to help soothe the grief that community was experiencing.

The Fine Arts chair and activities director at Evergreen Park Community High School, Kazin immediately reached out to fellow staff at the school with an idea.

"I wasn't sure what to do but I knew we had to do something," Kazin, an EPCHS graduate, said Friday. "They (staff) wanted to do something meaningful, but with a tragedy of that magnitude it's hard to know what to do."

Kazin attends First United Methodist Church in Evergreen Park, which she said has a teddy bear ministry.

"People donate bears and they distribute to anybody who is sick, who has had a family member die or is just having a tough time," she said.

That sparked an effort to buy enough bears for all of the students and staff at Robb Elementary, some 700 in all, which were shipped off to the school last week, Kazin said.

Students and staff also wrote words of condolence and encouragement on large posters which accompanied the bears on their trip, she said.

Kazin sent an email to staff at Evergreen Park the day after the shootings with the idea for a teddy bear drive, and she said the response was immediate and overwhelming.

She is choir director and division chair for art, music, industrial technology and world languages and also supervises extracurricular activities not affiliated with athletics, while her husband, Ken, is band director at the high school.

"Obviously, everybody was very, very moved by the events in Uvalde, Kazin said. "At this time of the year, families should be attending school graduations. Instead, they're burying family members and friends."

Kazin she quickly got donations amounting to several hundred dollars and placed an order for the 4-inch bears. They arrived May 31 and were quickly boxed up and shipped down to Texas the following day.

"They each have a keychain attached, so maybe they're something kids could put on their backpacks," she said.

Along with the mini teddy bears, a larger, 5-foot bear also was sent to the school, she said.

Kazin said she did not seek money from students to buy the bears.

"My focus from the students was more to send a positive message" on the posters that were set up in the school cafeteria, she said. "I did not want students to think that, especially those who could not afford it, that they needed to contribute."

She said at least 200 people had written messages on the posters, which read "sending bear hugs from across the miles."

Kazin grew up in Evergreen Park and now lives in Hickory Hills. She said her son just graduated from college and she has a daughter going into her senior year of college, and both plan to go into education, with her son looking to teach music and her daughter interested in teaching English at the middle school or high school level. Kazin she also has a daughter who will be starting high school this summer.

She said if a student or teacher gets a bear "and it puts even half a smile on their face" the effort will have been worthwhile.

"At some point, at the end of the day, people are hesitant to do good because they don't think they can do something big enough" after a major tragedy such as the school shooting, Kazin said. "If all of us try to do something, even if it's small, we could be in a different place in our society."

