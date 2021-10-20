Illinois school safety helpline launched statewide

An Illinois school safety helpline aimed at giving kids a place to report information that might prevent bullying, suicide and campus violence was expanded statewide this week, officials said Wednesday.

Safe2Help Illinois was launched in tandem with America’s Safe Schools Week “because our kids are safer when they have a confidential avenue to speak up for the mental health of their peers and themselves,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Wednesday statement.

“By encouraging kids to seek help before harm, we’re making it so school officials, mental health professionals, and area law enforcement are better equipped to help prevent suicides, bullying, school violence or other threats to school and student safety,” Pritzker said.

Available 24/7 at no cost to schools, the program allows students unable to confide in a trusted adult to reach out via an app, text, phone or at Safe2HelpIL.com “to share school safety issues in a confidential environment,” officials said.

All information obtained by Safe2Help Illinois “will remain confidential to ensure student privacy and to protect the integrity of the program,” officials said.

“This program is not intended to suspend, expel or punish students; rather, the goal is to encourage students to ‘Seek Help Before Harm,’ ” officials said.

The information, once vetted, will be shared immediately with local school officials, mental health professionals and/or local law enforcement, officials said. The program is voluntary for school districts, but staff will evaluate all calls and forward to the proper local contact even if the district isn’t formally enrolled. Calls that reference immediate threats will be routed to 911, officials said.

The program also aims to support local officials by connecting them with mental health resources or other tools to help students before they harm themselves or others, officials said.

“In almost every case involving a mass school shooting there was someone, usually a fellow student, who had some advance warning or reason to believe that violence was possible,” Alicia Tate-Nadeau, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement.

Officials said the goal of the Safe2Help program goes beyond providing a way for students to share information and is viewed as “a long-term initiative to change the school culture in Illinois,” including providing educational resources to schools that can be introduced into their existing curriculum for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

“As rates of anxiety, depression and other mental disorders in children continue to increase across the country, it is important we give young people the resources they need to reach emotional wellness,” Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said in a statement.

State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said mental health has become even more of a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some students have experienced feelings of isolation, the loss of family income or the death of a loved one,” she said in a statement.

During the 2020-2021 school year, 19 Illinois schools participated in the Safe2Help pilot program, and saw calls for assistance with suicidal ideation, bullying/harassment, fighting, self-harm and sex assault, officials said.

More than 31 Illinois schools are now registered and educators credit the program with “the successful intervention of potential suicides and sexual assaults,” officials said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0