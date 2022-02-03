Illinois school districts call for ‘off ramp’ from masking and quarantines

CHICAGO - As Illinois parents and educators await a Springfield judge’s ruling that could roll back Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 school mask mandate, some suburban school districts are demanding the state deliver an “off ramp” from nearly two years of required virus mitigations.

The school districts’ requests for transition guidance from the state is emerging this week as 146 school districts, including Chicago Public Schools, prepare for the impact of a pending decision by Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow, who is expected to rule soon on a request to temporarily halt the governor’s executive orders on masking and quarantining for schools.

Grischow is considering a lawsuit from about 700 parents who allege the state’s virus mitigation rules for schools, including masking and exclusion from class for students who were exposed to the virus and their close contacts, deprives students of due process.

But the litigation is lingering alongside plummeting COVID-19 rates in recent weeks, prompting some suburban school district leaders and parents to ask Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the state’s board of education to provide guidance on how to eventually transition away from virus protocol, including masking, social distancing and exclusion from school.

In a Tuesday tweet directed to IDPH, the Illinois State board of Education and Pritzker, Kaine Osburn, the superintendent at Wilmette-based Avoca School District 37 said, “Numbers are declining. You don’t need to answer now, but in the coming weeks please develop a plan & metrics for the option to off-ramp masks in schools. It’s leadership only your team can provide & things will get messy without it.”

Osburn’s plea was accompanied by an IDPH chart showing steep drops in the rolling 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate as omicron peaked and then began to decline.

“I’m not saying we’re going to get rid of masks now, but that it’s time for a plan,” Osburn said in a Tuesday interview. “We’re getting pressure from the community on both sides.”

Officials at Winnetka Public Schools District 36 are also seeking guidance from the state with hopes of transitioning out of required virus protocol with the goal of being “ready once conditions improve.”

“I am writing to advocate for school and health officials working together to design an exit strategy for COVID-19 mitigations and a measured return to normalcy,” District 36 Superintendent Trisha Kocanda said in a letter to Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Officials with the state health department and state school board did not respond to a request for comment.

One question surrounding the litigation before Grischow is whether local school boards would have the authority to pass their own virus mitigation measures if she grants a temporary restraining order halting the governor’s virus protocols.

In Barrington 220 School District, which is among the districts facing litigation, the board of education voted Monday to approve “benchmarks” that officials said will inform future mitigation decisions.

“Assuming current case trends continue and local control is an option, we will likely share a date and more details on a shift to situational masking,” officials said in a parent letter.

In the meantime, officials said the district “remains universally masked with all contract tracing and quarantine procedures.”

In recent weeks, there has been a steep drop in the average rate of new COVID-19 cases, per 100,000 school-age children, particularly in the Chicago area, according to a Tribune analysis of state and census data. After peaking around 300 new cases a day, per 100,000 kids ages 5-17, regions in the Chicago area have now dropped below half that, and some far more.

In Chicago, for example, by Tuesday, the rate of newly detected cases averaged under 50 after peaking near 280. Chicago’s rate for school-age children hasn’t been this low since mid-December, although it’s still roughly triple what it was around Halloween.

Barrington resident Marsha McClary, a mother of five who has four children enrolled in District 220, said given the recent decline in virus rates, it was “responsible” of the school board to prepare for an eventual halting of COVID-19 school mitigations.

McClary is among the contingent of parents who believe when it comes to students, “the masks are causing more harm than good.”

“My daughter tells me she can’t hear the teacher. ... They can’t see the expressions on the faces of their teachers and friends, to know if they are happy or upset, and to gauge their reactions,” McClary said.

“I think the vast majority of those who want to see an end to masking are not anti-mask, but we want to make decisions for our own families,” she said.

For Arlington Heights resident Robyn Swanson, a mother of three — including 13-year-old twins who had liver transplants as toddlers, and are immunocompromised — the future of the state’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 mitigation strategies is deeply personal.

“We had an incredible journey and a long fight getting our kids healthy, so it’s very frustrating when people say, ‘most kids are fine’ when they get COVID,” said Swanson, whose children attend Arlington Heights School District 25.

District 25 is one of 21 Illinois school districts facing a lawsuit targeting the state’s requirement that school employees either receive the COVID-19 vaccine or test weekly.

“Are we willing to write off that 1 to 2% of students? That’s just not OK, but I do get that it’s very difficult for people to understand, because if your kids were never in a situation like mine, it’s hard to put your head around it,” Swanson said.

