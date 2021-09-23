Illinois says limited security issue fixed

JACKSONVILLE — The state has fixed an issue in the Illinois Integrated Eligibility System that allowed some people to continue accessing cases even after their access was revoked.
The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, Department of Human Services and Department of Innovation and Technology began looking into the issue in November. Information that could have been accessed in a limited number of accounts included system-generated notices and documents uploaded by customers that included names, addresses, case numbers, Social Security numbers and other details.
Mask debates are roiling communities across Illinois. But in this town, neighbors say people are kind and considerate
The departments are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of personal information as a result of the incident and the number of potentially affected people was limited, according to notifications made this month to those people and the state attorney general.
Coverage of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day
Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Police said his 2019 Chrysler 300 was located Aug. 26 in the woods south of Peru's Illinois Valley YCMA.
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J.J. Day, 25, who was reported missing Wednesday by his family.
Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing last week. He was last on video camera on Aug. 24 at the Bone Student Center on campus.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…
"I just want to hear him call me and say, 'Mama, I just called you because I want to hear your voice,'" Jelani Day's mother said Wednesday.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.
"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
A 25-year-old ISU graduate student remains missing. Here's what we know.
Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
Graduate student Jelani Day was last seen the morning of Aug. 24.
The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who has been missing.
"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."
Chance Seales with "Newsy Tonight" interviews Carmen Boldon Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day. READ MORE HERE.
Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…