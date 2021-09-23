Illinois says limited security issue fixed

JACKSONVILLE — The state has fixed an issue in the Illinois Integrated Eligibility System that allowed some people to continue accessing cases even after their access was revoked.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, Department of Human Services and Department of Innovation and Technology began looking into the issue in November. Information that could have been accessed in a limited number of accounts included system-generated notices and documents uploaded by customers that included names, addresses, case numbers, Social Security numbers and other details.

The departments are unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of personal information as a result of the incident and the number of potentially affected people was limited, according to notifications made this month to those people and the state attorney general.

