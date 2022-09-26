Illinois retirees may be owed up to $300 in tax rebates, but they may have to file for it

Illinoisans who meet income guidelines may be eligible for up to $300 in the form of a property tax rebate, but those who did not have to file an income tax return in 2021 will need to apply for the check.

Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 and make under $250,000 as an individual or $500,000 in a joint-filing household are eligible for the property tax rebate.

"Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit will automatically receive a property tax rebate under Governor (J.B.) Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan," state Department on Aging Director Paula Basta said. "Older adults and retirees may not realize they can get the rebate as well, but only if they submit the right paperwork to the State of Illinois."

How to apply

To file for the rebate, you need to submit a form by mail or apply online by Oct. 17. You will need the following information to complete the paperwork:

Your social security number (plus your spouse's, if applicable)

Filing and residency status from your federal Form 1040

Total amount of Illinois property tax paid in 2021 for your principal residence and any extension lots adjoining to your primary residence

County name and property number

Enter any portion of your tax bill that is deductible as a business expense on U.S. income tax forms, even if you did not take the federal deduction

Signature

If you would like to designate another person to discuss the rebate form with the Illinois Department of Revenue, you can put their name and phone number on the paperwork. You can also revoke the authorization at any time through calling or writing to the department.

Application assistance is available from the agency by calling 217-782-3336 or 1-800-732-8866.

A telecommunications device for the deaf is also available at 1-800-544-5304.

What about income tax rebates in Illinois?

The "Illinois Family Relief Plan" also provides for income tax rebates for those who made under $200,000 individually or $400,000 as a joint-filer. The rebate is $50 for an eligible individual and $100 for joint-filers, plus $100 per dependent claimed on 2021 taxes (up to three dependents).

"Income and property tax rebates will be automatically issued to all of the estimated 6.2 million taxpayers who qualify under the Family Relief Plan based on information included in their submitted 2021 tax returns," a June 30 Illinois government statement said.

Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza expected to start issuing automatic refunds the week of Sept. 12, the statement continued, and distribution will take about eight weeks.