Illinois reporting nine potential cases of children with severe, mysterious hepatitis

Illinois health officials have received reports of nine children with potential cases of severe hepatitis — up from three last month.

The children are among about 180 cases nationwide, over the past seven months, under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Illinois, five cases were reported in northern Illinois, two were in the western part of the state, one was in central Illinois and one was in southern Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

All of the children were under 10 years old and hospitalized, and one needed a liver transplant. None of the Illinois children has died. The earliest cases were in January, and the most recent were in May.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, and is often caused by heavy alcohol use, toxins, some medications or the hepatitis A, hepatitis B or hepatitis C viruses.

The cause of the sickness in children, however, is unknown, though the cases may be associated with adenovirus 41. Adenovirus 41 is a type of virus that typically includes diarrhea, vomiting, fever and respiratory symptoms, but is not known to cause hepatitis in otherwise healthy children. Adenoviruses spread from person to person.

Two-thirds of the Illinois children tested positive for adenovirus, according to the state health department. Nearly half of the cases under investigation nationwide have tested positive for adenovirus, according to the CDC.

The CDC is encouraging parents and caregivers to be aware of the symptoms of hepatitis — especially a yellowing of the skin or eyes called jaundice — and to contact their pediatricians with concerns. Other symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools and joint pain. The CDC also recommends that children be up to date on all their vaccinations, wash their hands often, avoid people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching their eyes, noses or mouths.

