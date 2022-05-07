Illinois releases new paper highway map

SPRINGFIELD — Amid the onrush of new technology, Illinois officials are heralding an updated version of an old favorite: the folded highway map.

On Thursday the Illinois Department of Transportation announced the release of the new Illinois Official Highway Map. In addition to route updates, the map includes a new feature that shows mileage between towns and marked route junctions to help people plan their travels throughout Illinois.

"While many of us now use smartphones for directions, paper maps remain an important resource," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

"When your phone dies or you drive out of range, paper maps will show you the way," he said. "What's more, they provide valuable information about our great state to help you make the most of your travels."

The new map's cover features a shot of the capitol building in autumn. The photograph was the winner of IDOT's employee map cover contest, submitted by Andrew Bolinger, an office assistant.

For those with a smartphone, QR codes printed on the maps provide easy access to information on IDOT's Getting Around Illinois site for travel conditions, Amtrak, and the Office of Tourism's Enjoy Illinois campaign, as well as Illinois Department of Natural Resources historic sites and parks.

Published by IDOT every two years, the Illinois Official Highway Map is paid for with funds from the Federal Highway Administration and is printed on recycled paper with soybean oil-based inks.

To request a map, contact DOT.maps@illinois.gov. Free copies will be available soon at interstate rest areas and other IDOT facilities.

