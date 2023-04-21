Illinois is one of 19 states including D.C. that has a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people. The policy has bipartisan appeal, with some Republicans in favor of it, but Second Amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal.

Illinois first passed a red-flag law in 2019. More recently, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill on Jan. 10 banning assault weapons. It includes penalties for anyone who “carries, possesses, manufactures, sells, delivers, imports or purchases” any assault weapon or .50 caliber rifle and cartridge. Anyone who legally possessed that type of weapon was required to register it with state police. It also bans any kit or tools used to increase the rate of fire of a semiautomatic firearm.

The legislation was introduced in January, six months after seven victims were fatally shot and 48 others were injured during a shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.

A federal appeals court on April 18 ruled to keep the ban in effect after a firearms business owner in Naperville requested the ban be blocked for himself and other business owners so they can resume sales of the impacted firearms.

Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes’ declared in March that the semiautomatic ban violates the state’s Constitution. Forbes’ statement came after Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, filed a lawsuit along with a group of local gun owners, alleging that the process by which the law was passed violated the requirement from the state Constitution that legislation get three public readings on three separate days in both houses and that each bill be limited to a single subject.

"We expected political grandstanding from those more beholden to the gun lobby than to the safety of their constituents, and today’s ruling comes as no surprise," Pritzker spokesman Alex Gough previously told The Pantagraph. "It does not apply statewide."

An Associated Press analysis of red-flag law usage last year found that some states, including Illinois, have rarely used their laws.

Others, like Florida, widely use their laws. Dana Kelly, communications coordinator for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said there are 3,448 active extreme risk protection orders as of April 10.

