Illinois records first human West Nile death this year

JACKSONVILLE - The death of a Will County resident is the state's first human West Nile virus-related death this year, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday.

The virus is transmitted through mosquitoes. Most times it is symptom-less, but about one in five people will experience fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Severe illness — including meningitis or encephalitis — or death is rare but can happen. Those age 50 or older and those who are immunocompromised are at higher risk.

Forty human cases of West Nile virus have been reported this year statewide. There were 42 human cases and four related deaths reported last year in Illinois, although health officials say cases are under-reported.

"Although we are already into fall, we are expecting a warm weekend and West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost," state health department Director Ngozi Ezike said. "It's important for everyone to continue taking precautions such as using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0