Illinois pushing to regulate non-tobacco nicotine products

Such products now are sold without regulatory constraints. Should the FDA grant marketing authorization to such products, Raoul and the coalition say the FDA should impose the same restrictions required of tobacco-derived nicotine products.

"Synthetic nicotine manufacturers are marketing an unregulated combination of chemicals used to create nicotine and to flavor their products in ways that appeal to young people," Raoul said. "We don't know the long-term health effects of many of these ingredients, but we do know that these products have been major contributors to the recent epidemic of youth e-cigarette use. That is why we are calling on the FDA to take swift action to regulate non-tobacco nicotine products."