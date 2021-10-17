Illinois promoting Oct. 21 earthquake drill

WOOD RIVER — While earthquakes may seem a distant threat, in the Riverbend they are considered a "worst-case" disaster among emergency planners.

To increase awareness of the danger and what to do, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency is making a final push for families, schools, businesses and organizations to register and participate in the "Great Central U.S. Shakeout," an annual drill involving millions of participants in more than 40 states.

This year's drill is planned for 10:21 a.m. Oct. 21.

"Fire drills and tornado drills are common practices in schools and at businesses, but not everyone knows what they should do in the event of an earthquake," said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.

"We cannot predict when or where the next devastating earthquake will occur," she said. "But we can help people learn how to protect themselves and reduce damage to their homes."

More than 17.5 million people around the world — including 192,000 Illinois residents — have already registered online to participate in the drill.

The St. Louis region is near two fault lines, including the New Madrid Fault which produced the largest earthquakes recorded in the continental U.S. in 1811-1812. A similar earthquake today would cause "catastrophic damage," according to officials.

The area known as the American Bottoms — extending from Alton south to Monroe County and much of St. Charles County between the Mississippi and Missouri rivers — has a higher earthquake hazard because of the floodplain and soft sediments, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's St. Louis Area Earthquake Hazards Mapping Project.

According to the project's website, the region has "experienced minor earthquake damage at least 12 times in the past 205 years."

Because of the region's geology, earthquakes in this area will impact a larger area than West Coast earthquakes of a similar magnitude. The "substantial number" of historic brick and stone buildings make the St. Louis area vulnerable to moderate earthquakes.

For more information visit www.earthquake.usgs.gov/hazards/urban/st_louis.php.

According to www.shakout.org, if a major earthquake occurs the best advice is to:

—DROP where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down and also allows you to stay low and crawl to shelter if nearby.

—COVER your head and neck with one arm and hand. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for shelter, if no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall (away from windows), and stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs.

—HOLD ON until shaking stops. If you are under shelter hold on to it with one hand and be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts. If not under shelter, hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

Groups and individuals can register at www.shakeout.org/centralus. More details about the earthquake risk in Illinois and steps to take before, during and after an earthquake are available at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.

If an earthquake hits local residents could find themselves on their own for several days. In general, IEMA and others dealing with disaster preparedness say people should be able to survive on their own for at least three days in the event of a disaster such as an earthquake or tornado. They advise everybody knows how to get out of the house in an emergency, where to meet and who to call.

Having an emergency preparedness kit is also important. Most homes have the items needed; the key is to properly store it in a central, easily accessible location. Many people use either a portable container or a backpack.

Emergency evacuation kids are often called "go bags," "bug-out bags," or "GOOD (Get out of Dodge) bags. Lists of recommended supplies can be found at various websites; pre-made bug-out bags can be purchased at a wide variety of outlets.

IEMA also encourages families to consider creating a "Two Weeks Ready" plan — having a plan and enough supplies for you and your household to survive on your own for two full weeks should a large disaster occur.

For more tips visit www2.illinois.gov/ready or its Ready Illinois Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/ReadyIllinois ) and Twitter Page (twitter.com/ReadyIllinois).

