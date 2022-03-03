Illinois politicians react to indictment of Michael Madigan: ‘Another chapter in the sad story of corruption’

As the longtime Illinois House speaker and Democratic Party chairman, Michael Madigan loomed over state politics for decades, leaving the top Democrats still seeking to move out of his shadow cautious in their reactions to news of his indictment Wednesday on federal corruption charges.

The allegations come at the start of an election year in which Gov. J.B. Pritzker seeks a second term and his fellow Democrats seek to hold on to the supermajorities in the House and Senate that Madigan and his political organization helped build through their ground-level campaign work and control of legislative mapmaking.

News of the impending racketeering charges broke as Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for an event at the University of Illinois at Chicago to promote President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Neither Pritzker nor Lightfoot mentioned Madigan by name in response to reporters’ questions, which came before the indictment was handed down, but the mayor, drawing on her years as a federal prosecutor, said U.S. Attorney John Lausch’s office will have built its case carefully.

“This is a kind of case, if this is in fact true, of such incredible significance — somebody who has really shaped Illinois politics for 40 years, dominated almost every aspect of life, from a political standpoint, from a legislative standpoint — you better have a tight case because you’re going to take the shot, you’re not going to want to miss,” Lightfoot said.

Pritzker, who has sought to distance himself from Madigan despite the former speaker’s role in helping achieve some of the major legislative accomplishments of the governor’s first year in office, repeated a well-worn refrain about the need to “root out corruption wherever it exists in government.”

“It’s why we’ve passed and I’ve signed ethics reforms in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “But anybody who is guilty of corruption or corrupt acts in this state should be held, to the fullest extent of the law, accountable for their actions.”

The changes to state ethics laws Pritzker has signed have been largely panned by good-government groups as weak responses to the state’s pervasive public corruption. That includes a measure last year that prompted the resignation of the legislature’s top watchdog.

Pritzker downplayed the part Madigan played in advancing proposals that will play a prominent role in the governor’s reelection bid this year, including a minimum-wage increase, legalization of marijuana and a $45 billion statewide construction program.

“The legislation that I’ve gotten passed over the course of the last three years, for the most part has gotten overwhelming support, sometimes bipartisan, overwhelming support,” Pritzker said. “So look, I attribute that to running a campaign that’s about issues, convincing people who live in the districts of the people who voted for it, that they ought to vote for it.”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who also leads the county Democratic Party, on Wednesday called for Madigan to step down from his last remaining public role, Democratic committeeman for Chicago’s 13th Ward.

“Our political organizations should not double as criminal enterprises,” Preckwinkle said in a statement.

In Springfield, House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs, who long sparred with Madigan, said, “Illinois deserves better.”

“This is another chapter in the sad story of corruption that has pervaded every corner of the state that was touched by Mike Madigan and his Democrat enablers and has dismantled true democracy in Illinois,” Durkin said in a statement. “Today, the same Democrats who empowered Madigan are still blocking real ethics reform.”

As word of an imminent indictment spread on the House floor in Springfield, one Democrat looked at a Tribune reporter and said, “turning out to be an interesting day.”

But debates over House bills appeared to resume as normal without news about its former leader being any distraction.

When the House took a recess, several Democrats, including at least one Madigan ally, declined immediate comment as they headed into a closed-door caucus meeting.

One of the 19 House members who publicly opposed Madigan’s reelection as speaker last year, however, praised news of the indictment.

“It definitely feels like this would’ve been a distraction had he been speaker right now,” said state Rep. Margaret Croke, a first-term Chicago Democrat.

“Everything that I think we’ve done in this past two years now is not going to be tainted with that ... with an old speaker,” she said. “And we’re looking at a new day, and I think that’s really exciting, right, because otherwise I think we would be looking at another two years with this cloud over us and everything we do here.

“We can say it’s a new day in Springfield and actually really believe that.”

On the GOP side, state Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon, said the indictment wasn’t a surprise and was “heartened” to see federal prosecutors continue their investigation.

He also lamented that a special House committee investigation of Madigan in fall 2020 “was completely ineffective.”

“Democrats on the committee shut down the investigation,” said Demmer, a candidate for the GOP nomination on June 28 for state treasurer. “After hearing from just one witness, they dismissed it as a partisan stunt and protected Madigan and his political power at the time. So, thankfully the U.S. attorney’s office was not deterred ... and justice can be served.”

Demmer said Madigan’s indictment also sends a strong message from the U.S. Justice Department that “it doesn’t matter what your title is.”

“You are held to the laws of the United States, and the laws of the state of Illinois, that your position doesn’t exempt you from accountability,” he said. “I think it’s unfortunate, though, that we have to wait for it to get to this point. That only after yearslong schemes that result in breaking multiple federal crimes we finally get accountability.

“What we need for real ethics in the state of Illinois is for people to speak up before those things happen, is to insist upon ethical leadership in the House or Representatives and throughout Illinois government,” he also said. “It’s a shame that it has to come to an indictment all the time to get accountability.”

