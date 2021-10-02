Illinois passes grim mark of 25,000 COVID-19 deaths

JACKSONVILLE — The state this week passed 25,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state recorded 18,735 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 236 additional deaths during the past week.

Since March 2020, there have been 1,630,864 cases and 25,017 deaths in Illinois.

The state reported 180,411 COVID-19 tests being administered Thursday, making it the highest one-day total of tests since the beginning of the pandemic. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate through Thursday was 2.8%.

More than 81% of adults in Illinois have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0