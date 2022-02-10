Illinois parents, educators call for COVID-19 exit strategy

With Illinois schools blocked from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to lift the statewide mask mandate, frustrated educators and parents said escalating tensions and plunging virus rates heighten the need for a pandemic exit strategy for beleaguered school districts.

Pritzker announced Wednesday that the indoor mask mandate for most public places would end Feb. 28, and suggested details about the future of masking at schools will be revealed in the coming weeks. But the change for the general public arrives as Illinois school districts continue to struggle with unrest and uncertainty in the wake of an Illinois judge’s decision that the governor’s mask mandate for schools was authorized illegally.

At Elgin-based Unit School District 46, Superintendent Tony Sanders said Wednesday that while virus numbers are declining, the district is proceeding with caution and still enforcing the mask requirement with the exception of a handful of students whose parents are plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against 146 school districts, including District 46.

But Sanders said with the governor’s announcement that the general public will be allowed to unmask by the end of the month, “schools do need an exit strategy.”

“It’s too soon right now to remove masks for students and staff, as our cases locally are still higher from what they were last year, but at the same time, it would be great to have metrics or know what target we are aiming for to ease some of the restrictions on schools,” Sanders said.

John Burkey, executive director of the Large Unit District Association, and a former school district superintendent, said Illinois school districts that are still requiring masks are having an increasingly tough time enforcing the mandate, especially with no end in sight to the virus mitigation rules.

“It’s really important that our school leaders, teachers and parents know what the off ramp for the mitigations looks like,” Burkey said. “They have to know when it might end, even if it’s not today, and it would really help if the state took the lead in providing that information.”

Officials with the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Catholic schools told parents Wednesday that they determined COVID-19 case numbers in their schools and communities are low enough to make masks optional, but they will still be required in schools where lawful local health department orders mandate them.

That means masks will be optional beginning Thursday at archdiocese schools in Lake County and most of suburban Cook County, but still required at schools in Chicago, Oak Park and Evanston, Superintendent Greg Richmond said.

Richmond said the school system currently has “no classrooms in quarantine anywhere in our archdiocese and we have no schools that have more than 3% of their students currently testing positive,” and “nearly half of our schools are reporting no cases at all.”

Archdiocese schools are complying with local health department orders that still require masking and “will lift the mask mandate when we can,” Richmond said.

For Andrew Tourville, whose daughter is a kindergartner at Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Evergreen Park, news of the archdiocese’s sudden change of heart on mandatory masking was bittersweet.

“My daughter will be able to be maskless tomorrow, but unfortunately, the children who go to school a half mile away in Chicago will still have to wear masks,” Tourville said.

While a growing number of public schools have shifted this week from mandatory masking to mask recommended or mask optional, the governor’s plans to lift the mandate for the general public has prompted more parents to demand plans for a virus mitigation departure for their local schools.

“With steep declines in COVID-19 case counts in Cook County and ample access to vaccinations for children and adults, it is time for our local school district to reassess the policies put in place months ago,” said Chris Beer, a parent from Wilmette.

“Parents should have our rights to choose what we believe is safest for ourselves or our children,” Beer said.

Still, the mask optional movement sweeping school districts this week has been difficult for some parents, including Robyn Swanson, a mother of three from Arlington Heights. Swanson’s 13-year-old twin sons had liver transplants as toddlers and are immunocompromised, placing them at heightened risk of illness if they were to contract the virus.

“The school is being as helpful as they can be, and they sent an email out to the parents with students in my sons’ classes, letting them know that immunocompromised students are in the classroom, and encouraging them to mask, but they can’t make it a requirement,” Swanson said.

While many parents heeded the call to mask their children, several did not, leaving Swanson worried, and without options.

“The judge’s ruling was kind of murky and unclear to say the least, but many school districts choose the path of least litigation,” Swanson said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0