Illinois' new area code, 464, to overlay 708 for new lines

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois has a new area code.

The Illinois Commerce Commission on Friday began assigning a new 464 area code for new phone lines in some western and southern suburbs of Chicago. The new code will co-exist with the current 708 area code in the region, which serves most of western and southern Cook County and eastern and southern Will County, the ICC said.

That area includes Blue Island, Calumet City, Chicago Ridge, Matteson, Oak Park, Orland Park, Westchester and Western Springs.

All existing 708 numbers will remain the same. The cost of calls will not change.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said the new area code is due to an increased demand for new phone lines in Chicago's south suburbs.

The 464 area code was designated to overlay 708 in 1996, when other parts of Chicago were assigned second area codes, George Light, an engineering analyst at the ICC, told the Chicago Tribune. But the 464 code wasn't needed until this year because of lower demand in the south suburbs, Light said. It's the last region to need a second area code, he said.

