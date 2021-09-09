Illinois nears landmark clean energy deal

The Illinois House was on the verge of approving a sweeping energy bill Thursday that would provide subsidies keeping the state’s nuclear fleet afloat while phasing out dirty power sources — like coal and natural gas — with the aim of achieving 100% clean power generation by 2050.

The landmark legislation appeared poised to clear the chamber after key stakeholders, most notably organized labor and a coalition of environmental groups, finally reached consensus after months of painstaking behind-the-scenes negotiations.

"I look forward to this amendment advancing in the House and Senate and making its way to my desk where I will sign this historic agreement into law,” said Gov. JB Pritzker in a statement Thursday morning.

The bill cleared the House Executive Committee that afternoon with all Democrats in support and all Republicans in opposition. As of 7:30 p.m., the legislation was being debated on the House floor.

If it passes the House, the Illinois Senate is expected to return to Springfield in the next few days to vote on the legislation, which would then head to Pritzker’s desk.

The bill represents Illinois’ largest pivot yet towards a clean energy future, mandating the closure of privately owned coal-fired power plants by 2030 and natural gas plants by 2045.

The municipally owned Prairie State Energy Campus and City Water, Light and Power coal plants would be required to close by 2045 unless they can achieve 100% carbon emissions reduction. The plants would also have to meet an interim reduction goal of 45% by 2035.

At the same time, utility giant Exelon would receive $694 million in ratepayer subsidies over the next five years to keep three of its nuclear power plants afloat. Two plants are otherwise slated for near immediate closure — the Byron Generating Station on Monday and the Dresden Generating Station in November — without a lifeline from the state.

Illinois is the largest generator of nuclear energy of any state in the country. It provides about 58% of the state’s electricity production, making it a key source of clean baseload power and a key bridge to a clean energy future. The subsidy is expected to cost ratepayers about $.80 per month.

The majority of provisions were agreed to in May, but negotiations hit a last-minute snag over the timeline for decarbonization of the state’s coal and natural gas plants.

But the impending closure of the nuclear plants created a sense of urgency for lawmakers to finally get a deal done after one eluded them in two previous special sessions this summer.

Lawmakers attempted to reach a deal last week when in town to vote on amended redistricting maps. The Senate passed a bill, but it failed to achieve the support of environmental groups and Pritzker.

The legislation provided no interim target carbon reductions for Prairie State and CWLP, essentially allowing the plants to pollute at will until closure. Thus, it was not called for a vote in the House.

However, an amendment emerged earlier this week with the 45% interim target for Prairie State. Negotiators have been working since to bridge remaining gaps.

One idea floated was to give Prairie State about $200 million over 10 years to help with decarbonization costs. This was later thrown out and replaced with an amendment stating that if Prairie State can't achieve 45% carbon reduction by 2035, it would have three years to reach that number or retire one of its two generating stations.

Working through these final details consumed much of Thursday, even as all the key stakeholders signaled their support.

“It's really about Prairie State — ensuring that Central Illinois power reliability is a priority,” said Rep. Marcus Evans, D-Chicago.

“I think when you work on bills like this, it's all about the details,” Evans added. “We want to make sure that the bill is right. We don't want to come back again.”

The eventual goal is for the state to generate most of its electricity from renewable sources like wind and solar. Bill proponents claim that the legislation also doubles state’s investment in renewable energy.

The renewable component would cost ratepayers about an additional $1.22 per month. The funds would then be used by the Illinois Power Agency to procure renewable energy credits, which are used to incentivize utility-scale renewable energy projects under the state’s renewable portfolio standard.

“This is a comprehensive plan for a nation-leading roadmap to a 100% clean energy future and heeds the call of science to act on climate change and centers equity and environmental justice at every step of the way,” said Jack Darin, director of the Sierra Club’s Illinois chapter.

Between all the bill's provisions, proponents estimate that ratepayers will be on the hook for additional $4 to $5 on their monthly bill. The American Association of Retired People, which opposes the bill, puts it at $15 per month. An analysis from Crain's Chicago Business puts it somewhere in between.

Opponents of the legislation have decried it as imposing another massive rate hike on Illinois residents while suggesting it would sacrifice grid reliability by taking carbonized baseload power sources offline.

“The governor and lawmakers are about to hit businesses and families in the pocketbook with the largest electric rate hike in our state’s history," said Mark Denzler, president & CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association. "At a time when our elected officials should be helping our state recover from the pandemic, they are eliminating one of our key strategic advantages, which is low-cost and reliable energy."

Concerns over reliability have been especially pronounced downstate.

Northern Illinois — the area serviced by Commonwealth Edison — is within the PJM Interconnection and downstate Illinois — Ameren service territory — is within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator.

There is a vast divide between the Illinois’ two regions as five of Exelon’s six nuke plants are in PJM territory, giving Northern Illinois a vast source of carbon-free baseload power, a luxury coal- and natural gas-heavy central and southern Illinois do not have.

However, proponents say the Illinois Commerce Commission, the Illinois Power Agency and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will conduct a study every five years on the development of renewable energy to ensure grid reliability.

"If there are concerns about grid reliability, it would delay the closure of some of the gas plants," said Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Orland Park, speaking on the provision last week. "So there is a provision in the bill that will examine and make sure that renewable generation and battery storage has gone up before some of the closures are allowed to happen."

The legislation also sets the goal of 1 million electric vehicles in the state by 2030, offering a $4,000 rebate to those who purchase them. This story will be updated.

